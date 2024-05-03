President Joe Biden Will Visit Racine Next Week, His Fourth trip To Wisconsin In 2024

Biden is expected to tout his "Investing in America" agenda

President Joe Biden is making his fourth visit to Wisconsin this year with a trip to Racine next week.

Biden will travel to Racine on Wednesday to “deliver remarks on his Investing in America agenda,” according to a statement from the White House. He’ll then participate in a campaign event. The White House has not yet said where exactly the president will visit.

The trip comes days after former President Donald Trump was in Waukesha to fire up his base. Trump, on a break from his criminal trial in New York, hammered Biden’s economic agenda during that visit.

Biden is narrowly leading Trump in the polls, according to newly released polling from NPR and Marist College. That national poll found Biden was leading Trump 50 percent to 48 percent among registered voters. The poll found Trump has a 56 percent unfavorability rating, and Biden has a 54 percent unfavorability rating.

Biden was last in Wisconsin in April as he visited Madison to announce a new plan that would knock out unpaid student loan interest for millions of borrowers. He also visited Milwaukee in March to announce new federal funding for transportation infrastructure.

Wisconsin will be a key swing state in this November’s election. Trump won the state narrowly in 2016, by about 0.77 percent, and Biden won by an equally narrow margin — 0.63 percent — in 2020.

