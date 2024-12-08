Tickets now on sale for the March 2025 event. Plus, a big week of dining news.

The Milwaukee Public Museum‘s upcoming Food & Froth fundraiser marks the event’s 25th anniversary—and potentially one of its last at the current location, as the museum could relocate as soon as early 2027, leaving behind the building at 800 W. Wells St. for a modern facility several blocks north.

Food & Froth was first introduced in 1999 in hopes of drawing an older audience to the youth-focused museum. The inaugural event sold 1,800 tickets—more than triple the expected turnout, according to a news release. Since then, the fundraiser has consistently sold out and expanded from one exhibit floor to three, doubling its participating vendors and raising a cumulative $3 million to support educational programming, community outreach, collections care, and research.

The event went on a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For 25 years, this beloved tradition has brought the community together to celebrate lifelong learning and local flavor,” said Julie Quinlan Brame, senior vice president of development for the museum, in a statement. “By showcasing local breweries and restaurants alongside our exhibits, Food & Froth is a unique opportunity to explore, engage and enjoy, all while raising vital funds for the Museum. We’re grateful MPM fans continue to cherish this experience year after year and are excited to mark this milestone anniversary during the 2025 Food & Froth.”

The 2025 fundraiser is scheduled for March 8, featuring food and drinks from dozens of local vendors, live music and a unique setting among the museum’s immersive exhibits.

Tickets, priced at $100, went on sale Dec. 6 and are available to purchase online or by phone (414-278-2728 or 888-700-9069). Admission covers entrance to all three exhibit floors, food and alcohol samples and entertainment from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are available for $200, offering perks such as early access to the main event floors and entry to the VIP Lounge, which features additional entertainment, select craft beverage samples and unlimited appetizers.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend, with valid ID required to enter.

Downtown Coffee Shop Employees Organizing Union

Employees at Fairgrounds Coffee, a cafe on the edge of Downtown, are organizing a union. They recently demanded recognition from their employer, Fairgrounds 7 LLC. The workers are organizing with the help of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). Fairgrounds Coffee is owned by Infuse Hospitality, a Chicago-based corporate food and hospitality management company. The company responded to the demand for recognition by retaining labor attorneys and filing for a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election. Neither Fairgrounds or Infuse Hospitality responded to requests for comment.

Enlightened Brewing Announces Closure

Enlightened Brewing Company announced its imminent closure on Friday, sharing plans to shut down Jan. 5 after more than a decade in business. Founded by Tommy Vandervort and James Larson in 2013, the brewery first operated out of Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St., before moving to a larger location at 2020 S. Allis St., where it will continue for its final weeks. In a social media post announcing the impending closure, Vandervort and Larson said the decision came with a “mix of emotions.” “This journey has led us around 3 breweries in 2 locations and filled our lives with passion, creativity, lots of love, and a deep sense of community. We’re eternally grateful to each and every one of you who has been a part of it,” they wrote.

New Sports Bar Coming to King Drive in January

A new sports bar is set to open early next year on King Drive, offering fans a comfortable spot to grab a drink and connect with fellow patrons in a relaxed atmosphere. But Dream Lounge Social, 1806 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., is more than just a place to catch the game. Both its name and concept will reflect co-owner Joah Tucker’s passions and his vision for fostering community. “We’re located one block north of the Martin Luther King statue, and it sounds kind of cliche but I really do believe in it — he had a dream for African American people to own property, employ their community and also be a melting pot for people from all walks of life,” Tucker said. “So just being on MLK, owning the building and being business owners, we just really want to have a community vibe and be a venue that brings people together.” Tucker, a self-described serial entrepreneur, is an investor in several other bars, which he credits with helping him learn “the ins and outs of the business.” He’ll run Dream Lounge Social with his wife, Amy, who is listed as registered agent on the tavern’s license.

New Restaurant Announced For Ardent Space

For the past 11 years, the intimate restaurant space at 1751 N. Farwell Ave. has been home to Ardent, Milwaukee’s first — and still one of its finest — tasting menu restaurants. As Justin Carlisle prepares to retire the concept at the turn of the New Year, an new tenant is already lined up to take its place. James Beard Semi-Finalist Mary Kastman is bringing her pop-up concept, Purslane, to the building, establishing its first brick-and-mortar location and introducing Milwaukee to her farm-driven, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Carlisle and Kastman first connected nearly two decades ago when Kastman landed an internship at Restaurant Muramoto in Madison, where Carlisle was working as executive chef at the time. Both were relatively early in their careers—still years away from launching their current businesses—and quickly formed a lasting friendship.

Elsa’s to Debut New Menu Featuring Kopp’s Custard

Elsa’s on the Park has been a fixture of Cathedral Square for more than 40 years, beloved for its swanky ambiance and eclectic menu featuring everything from pork chop calabrese to Buffalo wings. Located at 833 N. Jefferson St., the restaurant is preparing to return from a temporary hiatus with a refreshed menu and updated kitchen space. The break began in August, when Elsa’s reduced its hours to open only for lunch. More recently, it closed entirely but plans to reopen by the end of 2024, according to a news release. New dishes like local walleye with pineapple chow chow relish and chicken schnitzel are fresh additions to the menu, which doubles down on the restaurant’s commitment to comfort food while adding “a contemporary edge.” Elsa’s is also expanding its focus on casual eats with the addition of pizza, inspired by its sister establishment, Hanny’s, which serves up slices with a side of DJ beats in Downtown Phoenix.

Dessert Shop Opens on Far South Side

La Gelati, a Michigan-based dessert chain, recently expanded into Wisconsin, opening its first location in the state on Milwaukee’s far South Side. The business softly launched on Nov. 18, debuting its extensive menu of gelato, frozen yogurt, smoothies, crepes, waffles, pancakes and other sweet treats at 5663 S. 27th St. Prior to opening La Gelati, franchisee Anas Hammad gained relevant experience as the operator of an IHOP, the longtime American chain specializing in breakfast foods, he noted in a license application. La Gelati specializes in ashta, a unique frozen treat with roots in modern-day Syria, according to the restaurant’s website. Unlike most ice creams, sorbets and gelatos, which are churned using a machine, ashta is hand-pulled, giving it its signature stretchy texture.

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in November

In like a lamb, out like a lion. After a gentle entry into autumn, November gave Wisconsinites a taste of the season to come, with blustery winds, driving rains and occasional flurries sparking cravings for comfort. And Hill Valley Dairy answered that call. The company opened its Milwaukee Cheese Bar in Walker’s Point last month, offering a selection of award-winning cheeses, beer, wine and cocktails — all within the cozy confines of its velvet-draped, loveseat-filled lounge at 138 W. Bruce St. It’s the second such business for owners Ron and Josie Henningfeld, who also operate a cheese bar in Lake Geneva. The couple run their creamery out of the Walker’s Point building, which was formerly home to Clock Shadow Creamery. The space, once a retail shop, has been transformed under its new ownership into an inviting venue, featuring comfortable seating, a full-service bar, and attentive service — an ideal destination for date night or a quiet catch-up with friends.

Lost Valley Cider Co. Is Closed

Lost Valley Cider Co. officially closed its doors in late October, concluding an eight-year run in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The business announced in June its plan to close by the end of 2024, leaving ample time for goodbyes. After sharing the news last summer, co-owner Chandra Rudolph told Urban Milwaukee she hoped the extended timeline would allow patrons to “leave on a high note” after making their final visits to the taproom and bottle shop, 408 W. Florida St. As operations wound down in recent months, Lost Valley hosted a series of inventory-clearing sales and a “Last Hurrah” party for friends and family — complete with karaoke — for a joyful sendoff. Rudolph, who operated the business with her dad, Stuart, said the project began nearly a decade ago as an exciting way to share her passion for cider with the Milwaukee community — years before the city had any cideries of its own.

Fine Dining Restaurant Ardent to Close, New Owners Coming

Ardent, one of Milwaukee’s most celebrated fine dining establishments, is preparing to serve its final course. Chef and owner Justin Carlisle announced last Friday that the restaurant will close its doors for good after service on Dec. 31. He also hinted at the possibility of new owners taking over the space at 1751 N. Farwell Ave. “It is time to close this chapter for now,” Carlisle wrote in an online post. “Stay tuned as the story of the little basement at 1751 Farwell continues, now written by someone else.” Ardent has been a staple on the Lower East Side since 2013, serving New American cuisine in an intimate, partially below-ground space. During its final year, the restaurant transitioned into a dual-concept model, adding a laid-back lounge experience alongside its structured tasting room.

Hmong Restaurant For Far Northwest Side

A new restaurant specializing in authentic Hmong cuisine is in the works on Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side. Delila Vang plans to open Hmongfusion at 8340 W. Appleton Ave., inside Hmong Town Market, according to a recent license application. With an expected opening in late 2024 or early 2025, Hmongfusion would offer quick-service hot and deli-style items for dine-in and takeout. The restaurant plans to serve a wide variety of noodles, pho, fried rice and curries, along with an assortment of salads and appetizers such as egg rolls, crab rangoon, sweet chili chicken wings and spring rolls. The menu also features house specialties like General Tso’s chicken, crispy pork belly, Lao sausage and nam kow, a mixture of deep fried rice, shredded coconut, pork skin, Spam and nam sausage mixed with lime juice and served with fresh greens. Though not listed on the proposed menu, Vang noted plans to serve boba tea.

