Hmong Restaurant For Far Northwest Side

Hmongfusion plans to open next month inside Asian supermarket on Appleton Avenue.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new restaurant specializing in authentic Hmong cuisine is in the works on Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side. Delila Vang plans to open Hmongfusion at 8340 W. Appleton Ave., inside Hmong Town Market, according to a recent license application.

The upcoming business has ties to Asian Garden Restaurant in Shorewood, featuring a nearly identical menu — and the same phone number — as the now-defunct eatery.

With an expected opening on Dec. 20, Hmongfusion would offer quick-service hot and deli-style items for dine-in and takeout. The restaurant plans to serve a wide variety of noodles, pho, fried rice and curries, along with an assortment of salads and appetizers such as egg rolls, crab rangoon, sweet chili chicken wings and spring rolls.

The menu also features house specialties like General Tso’s chicken, crispy pork belly, Lao sausage and nam kow, a mixture of deep fried rice, shredded coconut, pork skin, Spam and nam sausage mixed with lime juice and served with fresh greens.

Though not listed on the proposed menu, Vang noted plans to serve boba tea.

The 1,806-square-foot restaurant space is currently under construction, according to a license application, with a target completion date of Dec. 1. The finished space will include several tables for dine-in, though customers are also welcome to grab and go.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Hmongfusion will be housed within a larger building operating as Hmong Town Market, previously called Pacific Produce. The 61,924-square-foot building is home to additional food vendors including Pho 414, as well as others selling clothing, electronics and more.

Hmong Town Market, LLC, with Moses Thao as its registered agent, purchased the property in August 2024, according to city records.

A license application for Hmongfusion is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business’s proposed hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Vang could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.