Fine Dining Restaurant Ardent to Close, New Owners Coming

Known for its James Beard nominations, the restaurant's last day will be Dec. 31.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ardent, one of Milwaukee’s most celebrated fine dining establishments, is preparing to serve its final course. Chef and owner Justin Carlisle announced last Friday that the restaurant will close its doors for good after service on Dec. 31.

He also hinted at the possibility of new owners taking over the space at 1751 N. Farwell Ave.

“It is time to close this chapter for now,” Carlisle wrote in an online post. “Stay tuned as the story of the little basement at 1751 Farwell continues, now written by someone else.”

Ardent has been a staple on the Lower East Side since 2013, serving New American cuisine in an intimate, partially below-ground space. During its final year, the restaurant transitioned into a dual-concept model, adding a laid-back lounge experience alongside its structured tasting room.

In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Carlisle reflected on the restaurant’s journey from a simple dream to an award-winning eatery, noting that, regardless of its success, Ardent has remained a passion project.

While the upcoming closure marks the end of a significant chapter, it also opens the door to new possibilities, he said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“This is not a negative thing. We are extremely lucky and fortunate to have lasted 11 years. To do what we’ve done … it’s an honor, and it’s wonderful.”

He added that the timing feels right—both personally and professionally. “It’s just gotten to a point where I’m older and life is different,” he said, noting that he prefers to close on his own terms. “We’d rather do that, make sure everybody has a great time, express our gratitude, and leave on a high note.”

Carlisle, a four-time finalist for the James Beard Awards’ best chef Midwest, is renowned for cornerstone offerings such as his hand-diced beef tartare layered with deviled egg mousse and whipped bone marrow. The dish, an homage to Wisconsin’s beloved Cannibal Sandwich, has been a constant on the Ardent menu since opening day.

The lounge, which opened in November 2023, allowed Carlisle to explore a dressed-down version of the fine dining concept, featuring menu items like wagyu beef hot dogs with shaved foie gras, smash burgers with miso pickles and hearty roasted chicken with seasonal accoutrements.

The restaurant also played a key role in shaping a new generation of chefs. Aaron Patin, formerly of SURG and Stone Creek Coffee, worked in the kitchen during Ardent’s early days before going on to open the popular Iron Grate BBQ Co. Pastry Chef Ariel Welch worked at Ardent before taking on her current position at Birch, while Vanessa Rose operates her own pop-up concept, Mother’s, in addition to her role as chef for the tasting room.

Carlisle closed another restaurant, Red Light Ramen, in July 2023. The Japanese-inspired eatery emerged as a late-night operation within Ardent, but later gained its own space at 1749 N. Farwell Ave.

He also previously operated The Laughing Taco with his wife, Lucia Munoz-Carlisle. The fast-casual concept closed in 2021, and was later replaced by the seafood-focused 1033. Carlisle was a partner in the latter, which closed last summer.

In the months ahead, Carlisle said he looks forward to focusing on new priorities.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 14, so, you know, 31 years later, it might be a nice little break to be home for dinner most nights and be with my family,” he said. “They’ve done everything to make sure this has worked, and Ardent has been a large part of our lives. Maybe now we can close this beautiful chapter we’ve started and kept running… and hang out a little bit, reflect, enjoy life, and see what happens after that.”

Carlisle didn’t identify the incoming operators, but said he has a close relationship with them. “The dream really was to be able to pass it along to somebody,” he said of the Ardent space, noting that new owners will soon take over the lease.

“They’re going to be extremely wonderful in the restaurant community,” he added. “For me to know that someone who has been a part of my life—on and off for 20-some years—is now going to get a space to make their own restaurant, it’s wonderful.”

Ardent will operate with adjusted hours during its final month in business. The lounge will be open Thursday through Sunday, while the tasting room will be open Thursday through Saturday for one seating at 6 p.m. Reservations are required for the tasting room, while the lounge accepts walk-ins.

The Farwell Avenue building is owned by an affiliate of New Land Enterprises, which also owns apartments on the upper floors. City records do not indicate any future plans for the space at this time.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.