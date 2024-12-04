8 new places opened in town, including Mexican eatery, coffee shop and Bark Bar.

In like a lamb, out like a lion. After a gentle entry into autumn, November gave Wisconsinites a taste of the season to come, with blustery winds, driving rains and occasional flurries sparking cravings for comfort.

And Hill Valley Dairy answered that call. The company opened its Milwaukee Cheese Bar in Walker’s Point last month, offering a selection of award-winning cheeses, beer, wine and cocktails — all within the cozy confines of its velvet-draped, loveseat-filled lounge at 138 W. Bruce St.

It’s the second such business for owners Ron and Josie Henningfeld, who also operate a cheese bar in Lake Geneva. The couple run their creamery out of the Walker’s Point building, which was formerly home to Clock Shadow Creamery.

The space, once a retail shop, has been transformed under its new ownership into an inviting venue, featuring comfortable seating, a full-service bar, and attentive service — an ideal destination for date night or a quiet catch-up with friends.

In addition to cheese boards, flights and other dairy-based bites, the cheese bar offers a robust beverage program created in partnership with NiteCap Consulting.

The Milwaukee Cheese bar was one of eight bars and restaurants to open in November, including a new tavern, Mexican eatery, community-focused cafe and others.

Kinship Cafe

The newly opened Kinship Cafe serves as an amenity to the neighborhood while advancing the mission of its namesake food center.

Located within ThriveOn King at 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., the cafe offers coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast items, build-your-own salad bowls, sandwiches, wraps and more.

In addition to food and beverages, Kinship Cafe partners with JobsWork MKE to create job opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals and others facing employment barriers.

Panera Bread

Convenience is on the menu at Milwaukee’s newest Panera Bread, which opened in mid-November at 1800 E. North Ave.

The digital-only restaurant relies on self-service kiosks and takeout service to streamline operations, prioritizing speed for customers — a departure from existing locations with large tables and drink refills designed to encourage longer stays.

The new Panera offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including the chain’s crowd-favorite bread bowl.

Game On

A new neighborhood tavern opened its doors on the South Side last month. Game On is now serving up alcoholic beverages and frozen pizza at 2730 S. 60th St., in the former home of Solutions.

Amorsito

A new Mexican restaurant, Amorsito, held its soft opening in mid-November at 551 W. Becher St., the former site of La Guelaguetza.

Previously located at 2936 S. 13th St. and Paper Table, 733 N. Milwaukee St. the restaurant’s latest iteration offers a variety of Mexican and South American dishes including tacos, “super-stuffed” empanadas, flautas, enchiladas and burritos. The menu also features candy-filled shakes, sundaes, and sweets, along with a range of non-alcoholic “Shocktails.”

Since taking over, owners Ricardo Perez and Daniel Aaron Casas have transformed the space in their signature, maximalist style, adding black lights, patterned wall-decor and touches of sparkle throughout the restaurant, which also features a pool table.

Biggby Coffee

The long-awaited Biggby Coffee is now open at 920 N. Water St., bringing coffee and espresso drinks, tea and light breakfast items to Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee.

The business, run by franchisees Curtis Grace and Keith Washington, began its soft opening in late November. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon.

Bark Bar

Mac’s Pet Depot, a pet store and indoor dog park, has expanded its offerings to include a bar for humans.

The new feature, dubbed the Bark Bar, is now open to guests wishing to sip a casual beverage while socializing their pups.

Hours for the bar, 346 E. Ward St., as well as announcements for special events such as Teachers Happy Hour and bingo, are regularly posted to Facebook.

Lily Bell’s “IS” Fine Dining

Mrs. Shea’s Tennessee honey cake would make a fine meal on its own, but she’s spoiling diners with a full menu at her brand-new restaurant, Lily Bell’s “IS” Fine Dining, which is now in its soft opening phase at 8560 W. Brown Deer Rd.

An extension of the same-named food truck, Lily Bell’s offers signature items like po’boys, pork chops, greens and dressing, alongside new additions such as prime rib and potatoes, fufu, and more.

Run by Shawn “Mrs. Shea” Jackson, the restaurant is planning a grand opening in the coming months. For now, a full menu and online ordering are available on the website.

