New Tavern, Game On, Planned For South Side

Proposed business to focus on karaoke, frozen pizza in former Solutions space.

A seasoned tavern owner is looking to bring a new establishment to the South Side, with plans to showcase karaoke nights and supplement the bar’s boozy offerings with slices of frozen pizza.

Rebekah Capps is preparing to open Game On at 2730 S. 60th St., according to a license application.

Capps brings several years of experience to the new venture, having previously owned and operated Baler’s Lounge in New Berlin. The bar has since closed.

Game On is slated to open in mid-October. The 1,232-square-foot tavern plans to offer a pool table, five amusement machines and instrumental musicians, as well as DJ performances. It will also place a heavy emphasis on karaoke, which was once a crowd favorite at Baler’s Lounge.

In addition to alcoholic beverages, Game On plans to offer frozen pizza for guests in need of a casual bite.

Built in 1900, the building was previously home to Solutions, which operated for 25 years before its 2021 closure. The property, which includes a separate garage structure and 20 on-site parking spaces, was sold to John Selby in early August for $240,000.

Shelby Haase of First Weber Real Estate Services was the agent for the sale.

Its listing included photos showing the tavern has wood-paneled walls and a wraparound bar, with additional seating available at a handful of high and low-top tables scattered throughout the space.

There are no current plans for construction to the building, according to city records.

A license application for Game On is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the tavern plans to open on Oct. 15. The business’s proposed hours of operation have not yet been determined.

Capps did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos

