Enlightened Brewing Announces Closure

Enlightened Brewing Company announced its imminent closure on Friday, sharing plans to shut down Jan. 5 after more than a decade in business.

Founded by Tommy Vandervort and James Larson in 2013, the brewery first operated out of Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St., before moving to a larger location at 2020 S. Allis St., where it will continue for its final weeks.

In a social media post announcing the impending closure, Vandervort and Larson said the decision came with a “mix of emotions.”

“This journey has led us around 3 breweries in 2 locations and filled our lives with passion, creativity, lots of love, and a deep sense of community. We’re eternally grateful to each and every one of you who has been a part of it,” they wrote.

The post went on to thank staff for their dedication and enthusiasm for the business, while also sharing gratitude for the brewery’s home neighborhood.

“We’re so happy and honored to be a part of this neighborhood and this city and although the brick and mortar won’t be ours anymore, the spirit of collaboration, friendliness, fun, and community will always live on,” the founders wrote. “Thank you for trusting us with your night out, your parties, your time, and everything else you’ve shared with us over the years.”

Enlightened’s 14,000-square-foot facility includes a production space and 3,000-square-foot, dog-friendly taproom. Without a kitchen, the brewery often tapped food trucks such as Sweet Smoke BBQ to serve its patrons. It also maintained a partnership with The Sharpening Company, which installed a dropbox for knife-sharpening services outside the building.

The brewery plans to continue operations as usual until the closure. Its hours of operation are Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., according to Facebook. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The post assured those who have booked events at the brewery that the Enlightened team will ‘be in touch shortly’ and can expect further communication in the coming days.

Vandervort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement follows the recent closure of MobCraft Beer. That brewery was expected to be sold at the end of November, but no sale was announced to have happened and the brewery is now closed.

