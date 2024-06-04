Lost Valley Cider Co. Plans to Close

Walker’s Point cider bar, while celebrating its 8th anniversary, announces it will close by year's end.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Just like a well-balanced glass of hard cider, last weekend was both sweet and sour for Lost Valley Cider Co., which celebrated its eighth anniversary while simultaneously announcing plans to close by the end of the year.

“We are preparing to take our next steps in our personal journeys,” co-owners Stuart Rudolph, Chandra Rudolph and Alice Mackey shared in a social media post Sunday. “As a family, we have made the tough decision not to renew our lease that ends later this year.”

Since its 2016 opening, the Walker’s Point taproom and bottle shop, 408 W. Florida St. has poured hundreds of ciders encompassing dozens of different brands — and made plenty of friends along the way.

“When we first opened, our goal was to bring the entire breadth of cider to Milwaukee and its visitors,” the post continued. “We’ve met so many cider lovers and have made forever friends.”

The owners also reflected on their most memorable accomplishments from the past eight years, including “epic double-decker bus trips,” cider tours, canning and distributing their own house cider, pivoting through the pandemic and remodeling the business’s original space.

A particular point of pride is the number of “cider converts” Lost Valley has yielded. “Over the years it’s been great to see how many cider converts we have made while also being a haven for existing cider lovers,” the owners wrote. “It truly has been an adventure exploring ciders from near and far.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The co-owners did not share an exact closing date, but said they decided to announce the news early in hopes of giving customers plenty of time to pay a final visit to the cider bar.

“We want to share this information with you now because we want to see you and celebrate with you over this summer,” they wrote, noting that the bar will “definitely be here through the summer.”

A closing date is expected to be announced in early fall. For now, it’s business as usual at Lost Valley, which offers an extensive list of ciders — 12 varieties on tap and even more in cans — plus beer, sangria and cocktails.

The business, located at ground level of Brix Apartment Lofts, is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A representative of the business did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.