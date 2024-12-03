Lost Valley Cider Co. Is Closed

After eight years the Walker's Point cider bar shuts down.

Lost Valley Cider Co. officially closed its doors in late October, concluding an eight-year run in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The business announced in June its plan to close by the end of 2024, leaving ample time for goodbyes.

After sharing the news last summer, co-owner Chandra Rudolph told Urban Milwaukee she hoped the extended timeline would allow patrons to “leave on a high note” after making their final visits to the taproom and bottle shop, 408 W. Florida St.

As operations wound down in recent months, Lost Valley hosted a series of inventory-clearing sales and a “Last Hurrah” party for friends and family — complete with karaoke — for a joyful sendoff.

Rudolph, who operated the business with her dad, Stuart, said the project began nearly a decade ago as an exciting way to share her passion for cider with the Milwaukee community — years before the city had any cideries of its own.

However, times have been tough, said Rudolph, who, just a few years ago, watched the pandemic wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, bringing an end to some of her favorite spots. “It sucks to be on the other side of that,” she said, noting that it wasn’t feasible to continue operating the cider bar long-term.

Even so, Rudolph said she’ll continue to value the relationships she’s formed with customers.

In addition to one-on-one interactions over the bar, Lost Valley was the site of trivia nights, Green Bay Packers watch parties and other community events, all accompanied by a menu of hard cider and snacks.

Lost Valley served a wide selection of bottled and draft ciders, along with boozy hot cider, beer, hard kombucha and canned cocktails. A non-alcoholic menu featured sparkling waters, N/A beers and THC drinks.

The cider bar was located at ground level of Brix Apartment Lofts, next to Greige Patisserie. The century-old structure, once a candy factory, was redeveloped into a 98-unit apartment building in 2016.

