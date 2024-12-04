Dessert Shop Opens on Far South Side

La Gelati opened its first Wisconsin location in Milwaukee last month.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

La Gelati, a Michigan-based dessert chain, recently expanded into Wisconsin, opening its first location in the state on Milwaukee’s far South Side.

The business softly launched on Nov. 18, debuting its extensive menu of gelato, frozen yogurt, smoothies, crepes, waffles, pancakes and other sweet treats at 5663 S. 27th St.

Prior to opening La Gelati, franchisee Anas Hammad gained relevant experience as the operator of an IHOP, the longtime American chain specializing in breakfast foods, he noted in a license application.

La Gelati specializes in ashta, a unique frozen treat with roots in modern-day Syria, according to the restaurant’s website. Unlike most ice creams, sorbets and gelatos, which are churned using a machine, ashta is hand-pulled, giving it its signature stretchy texture.

At La Gelati, ashta is available on its own or incorporated into fruit bowls, served atop Turkish baklava or paired with cotton candy, pistachios, and caramel sauce in a dish called ghazal beirut.

The dessert shop also dishes up soft serve ice cream cones and a wide variety of sundaes, fruit smoothies, shakes and Red Bull-based energy drinks — including one topped with Pop Rocks.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

An assortment of candy-topped crepes, waffles, pancakes and cookies are served with unique presentations, including Fettuccini Crepes, sliced to resemble long strings of pasta, and waffles on a stick.

Hot drinks such as coffee, tea and hot chocolate are also available.

The new business occupies a commercial space within Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza, a 95,000-square-foot strip mall that’s also home to Holy Smoke, Nunu’s Hot Bargains, Big Lots and Empire Beauty School.

Joseph Devorkin is the building owner.

La Gelati, founded in 2017 by Yousef Khalaf, Hussein Saad and Zeinab Cherkaoui, builds on a growing number of local dessert shops selling Middle Eastern dishes.

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., specializing in Yemeni coffee, tea and bakery, and J.Wonderland Crêpes and Waffles, serving Turkish coffee and treats with Middle Eastern influence, both opened in the Milwaukee area in recent years. Others, including Haraz Coffee House, are expected to join the lineup soon.

Hammad did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

La Gelati’s Milwaukee location is open daily from noon to midnight.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.