Jewels Caribbean is Closed, New Bar Planned

Former employees plan to open Flame 13 in the bar and restaurant space.

Jewels Caribbean has officially closed after five years in business.

The Bronzeville bar, restaurant and hookah lounge, 2230 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., announced the news in a social media post last month, noting its gratitude for the multitude of patrons and performers who visited throughout its tenure in the neighborhood.

As Jewels Caribbean exits, a new concept, Flame 13, is slated to carry the torch.

Business partners Marvin Bailey and James Perry recently submitted a proposal for the new business, with plans to offer food, drinks, dancing and more. Both are former employees of Jewels Caribbean.

According to a license application, the pair intend to operate a full-service restaurant with equal revenue coming from both food and alcohol sales. A menu for Flame 13 has not yet been publicized.

The business would also offer a wide variety of entertainment including live music, poetry readings, comedy acts, DJs, dancing, contests, karaoke, theatrical performances, movie screenings and a jukebox. The owners noted on the application that they plan to use promoters for special events.

Floor plans for the 5,245-square-foot space include several designated seating areas, as well as a curved bar, dance floor and a stage and DJ booth. At this time, Flame 13 has not submitted any plans for construction.

The new proposal coincides with new ownership of the three-building property at 2220-2244 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

An affiliate of Emem Group purchased the complex, which includes the bar and restaurant space, from Jules Caribbean owners Natasha and Lennora Jules in early 2024. The sale price was $1.41 million.

In addition to re-activating the bar and restaurant space, Emem Group plans to move its offices to the complex, fill vacant retail space and build new apartments, as Michael Emem, the group’s founder, told Urban Milwaukee.

Existing tenants in the three-building, 12,557-square-foot complex include the Republican Party of Milwaukee County and the Milwaukee Times weekly newspaper.

Flame 13 has not yet set an opening date. A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Neither Perry nor Bailey responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

