Plus: Potawatomi to close briefly, fire shuts down Kawa and farewell (for now) to Tua Pasta.

S’Blendid Boba Tea has been without a permanent location since its departure from North Avenue Market back in January, but the cafe will soon have a new home in a new neighborhood.

S’Blendid announced Thursday that the cafe has secured a storefront in Bay View, with plans to open within the coming months.

Following its exit from the food hall, S’Blendid maintained a community presence via pop-ups at local restaurants including Riley’s Social House and The Bread Pedalers, a West Allis bakery. The cafe also made an appearance as a vendor at Milwaukee’s first dumpling fest.

More information on the upcoming location will be announced at a later date.

Potawatomi to Close June 12-13

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will close briefly for electrical upgrades from Monday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 13 as part of the building’s ongoing $100 million renovation project.

The closure will commence Monday with all hotel guests being checked out at noon. The property’s restaurants will close that evening at 8 p.m., followed by the gaming floor at 10 p.m., according to a news release.

The building and its amenities are expected to be back in operation on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. Hotel guests will be able to check in at 3 p.m.

The Sky Bridge will also close Monday, but will remain so for a month. The walkway, which connects the parking structure to the casino and the escalators to the third floor, will be out of action through July 11.

In the interim, guests are asked to use the first floor south lobby or hotel lobby the enter the casino, 1721 W. Canal St.

Red Snapper Reopens With New Menu, Management

Red Snapper recently celebrated its grand reopening in the Uptown neighborhood. The fast-casual seafood restaurant, 6016 W. Lisbon Ave., officially debuted its refreshed menu and new management on June 2. The restaurant, formerly known as Redd’s Snapper, has been open intermittently for more than 15 years at the address. Previously a chain, Redd’s Snapper at one time operated six locations throughout the city. In 2018, Milwaukee real estate developer Kalan Haywood bought the company from owner The sole location for Red Snapper is now under the purview of manager Kenneth Mays, who took over day-to-day operations at the restaurant earlier this spring.

Rise & Grind Cafe to Reopen June 10

After a three-year hiatus, Rise & Grind Cafe is set to return to business in full force this weekend, welcoming guests back with smoothies and brunch, as well as an expanded array of beverages, entertainment and community events. The cafe, 2737 N. Martin L King Jr Dr., will host a grand re-opening this Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A formal ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Like many businesses, Rise & Grind temporarily closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its return, however, has been more delayed than most. And the journey hasn’t been without its challenges. “It’s been quite the rollercoaster,” said owner Baboonie Tatum, who explained a series of setbacks to the cafe topped off with a robbery in early April, just a few weeks before the originally scheduled reopening date.

Walker’s Lounge Owner Planning New Bar

The ever-evolving nightlife scene in Walker’s Point could soon add yet another destination to its portfolio. Live Lounge, a new bar and entertainment space, could join the neighborhood as early as October. Felipe Martinez Jr. recently filed a license application for the business, which would open at 725 S. 1st St., inside a building that was previously slated to become the home base for a fleet of electric food trucks. The future bar would occupy a 3,500-square-foot tavern space just north of National Avenue between D.I.X. and McDonald’s. Construction on the building is expected to complete in September. The finished interior will feature two bars on the southern wall of the tavern and banquette seating along the north wall, as well as a handful of four-top tables. Martinez also plans to activate a 1,000-square-foot surface lot just south of the building for use as an outdoor patio.

POP Plans August Opening in Walker’s Point

POP, a new bar and brunch spot, is on its way to Walker’s Point. It’s intended to expand on the neighborhood’s already-flourishing LGBTQ cluster with creative mixology, music, art and entertainment. The business is planned for a long-vacant building at 124 W. National Ave., next door to Fat Daddy’s. “I’ve been wanting to be in this neighborhood for a really long time — ever since we moved here,” said Marcus Wise, who lives in Walker’s Point with his husband, Dan Patterson. “This building was always kind of my dream location.” The couple also operate Buzz Social, a 48-lane bowling alley, restaurant, bar, arcade and event space in Green Bay, and previously owned Sabre Lanes in Appleton.

Colectivo Workers Finally Have Union Contract

An organizing effort that began in summer 2020 has finally culminated in a labor contract for nearly 600 employees of Colectivo Coffee. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494, which helped organize the Colectivo workers, released a statement Wednesday announcing that Colectivo workers represented by the union voted 95% in favor of ratifying a contract with the coffee company. “This contract ratification is the culmination of the efforts of hundreds of workers over the past three years,” said Hillary Laskonis, an early organizer in the campaign to unionize. “We could not have made it to this point without their bravery, the tireless work of folks at the IBEW, as well as the vocal support of thousands of customers and members of the community.” Zacary Heren, a Chicago-based Colectivo worker who worked on the bargaining committee negotiating the contract, said the ratification is “proof that hard work and solidarity in the workplace pays off.”

The Edison Announces Opening Date

The Historic Third Ward‘s newest eatery, The Edison, is set to debut its indulgent, new American dishes and speakeasy-style bar early next month in its expansive location at 322 N. Broadway. Benson’s Restaurant Group is putting the final touches on the restaurant, with plans to host a grand opening on Wednesday, July 5. A soft opening phase for staff training will begin June 30. Described by the group as a ‘sophisticated neighborhood grill,’ The Edison will serve brunch, lunch and dinner in the heart of the bustling Third Ward. And though its surroundings differ from Benson’s most recent project, The Bridgewater Modern Grill, the menu and decor for the upcoming restaurant closely resembles that of its riverfront sibling. Namely, its dark green and gold accents, coal-fired meats and approachable yet elevated dishes.

East Side Restaurant Damaged in Overnight Fire

A fire broke out at Kawa Ramen and Sushi late Tuesday night, resulting in severe damage to the restaurant and several upstairs apartments. No injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, which began in the kitchen of the sushi and ramen restaurant, 2321 N. Murray Ave., between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., after closing time, according to owner Selina Zhang. “We don’t know the reason for the fire yet,” said Zhang, who co-owns the Japanese restaurant with Lin Jin Xiao. “But luckily nobody got hurt. Everybody is safe.” Zhang said she is in contact with a contractor who will be able to better estimate the timeline and cost of the rebuilding process, but noted that she expects the damage will take upwards of eight months to repair.

New Beer Garden For Third Ward

A new destination for beer, cocktails and live music is set to launch this week in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood. The Third Ward Beer Garden is set to open Friday, June 9 at Catalano Square. The seasonal attraction will feature a custom, two-level pop-up container bar with a rooftop stage. Picnic tables will provide casual seating throughout the park, along with high-top tables made from repurposed beer barrels. “We are excited to welcome our Third Ward neighbors and visitors to enjoy summer days and evenings with friends and family, cold beverages, great music and lots of good cheer,” said Leanne Hock, who will manage the The Third Ward Beer Garden alongside her husband, Dave. “It’s what Milwaukee summers are all about.”

Barnacle Bud’s Is Nautical and Nice

When you want a unique taste of the nautical life, pay a visit to Barnacle Bud’s. The setting falls somewhere between a Florida dive bar and a Wisconsin lake resort, the kind where the smell of the water mingles with the sounds of boats docking. At Barnacle Bud’s it doesn’t get much better than a frosty Blue Moon with a slice of orange served at a picnic table on the deck while you watch the sunset outline the skyline across the river. At a recent lunch, while I raved about the deliciousness of my grouper, my companion had a like experience with the catfish and its cornmeal crust. Both dishes came with fries, rye bread, and mild creamy slaw, classic components of a fish fry.

Milwaukee Bars and Restaurants That Opened in May

Pufferfish Just in time for patio season, Pufferfish announced it would become a permanent fixture atop Hotel Metro. After its initial launch at Lost Whale in Bay View, the traveling, pandemic-era tiki bar made appearances throughout the city before landing a season-long residency at the downtown hotel last summer. The partnership was so successful that both parties agreed to make it permanent. Pufferfish hosted guests for a May 5 grand opening, offering a handful of modernized tiki drinks.

Indian Restaurant To Join Downtown Food Hall

Amid a wave of new additions, an upcoming Indian restaurant will be the latest to pull up a chair at Paper Table. Owner Gurjinder Pal Singh, who previously operated a restaurant in India, plans to open Spice N Rice at the delivery-focused food hall, 733 N. Milwaukee St. The new Indian restaurant will offer authentic cuisine along with fusion options, and is slated to open later this month, according to Singh. Spice N Rice will feature a rotating daily selection of entrees including paneer chili, vegetable manchurian, paneer tikka masala, goat curry, chicken chili and fish tikka. Guests can choose one or two entrees, along with a side such as steamed rice, vegetable fried rice or vegetable noodles to complete the plate.

Tua Pasta Closes, Owners Say Relocation Planned

Changes are already in-progress at 100 East, amid the pending sale of the downtown building to developers. As the few remaining office tenants prepare to depart the 35-story structure, Tua Pasta has quietly closed, with plans to relocate to a nearby space. For more than three years, the counter-service Italian restaurant occupied a first-floor, riverfront space at the office building, 100 E. Wisconsin Ave., keeping customers well-fed with a selection of fresh pastas, salads and gelato. News of the closure came late last week via a social media post, as well as a sign posted at the restaurant. “Dear friends, we are in the process to relocate our restaurant. We appreciate your support during all these years,” said the sign, which also noted that the move won’t be far, and that customers will only have to travel “a few steps” extra from the previous location.

The Drive-Thru Will Become Señor Gordito’s

The Drive-Thru, an East Side stop for coffee and doughnuts, will soon take on a new identity as Señor Gordito’s, a Mexican food restaurant specializing in authentic birria. “We just figured it was time for a new, fresh look over there,” said owner Mazin Hamdan, who co-owns The Drive-Thru, 1801 E. North Ave., as well as the adjacent Chubby’s Cheesesteaks, 2232 N. Oakland Ave., with his brother, Murad. The transition is set to be complete by mid-July, according to Hamdan, and will include the addition of an 18-foot trailer next to The Drive-Thru. The existing structure is quite small, including just 171 square feet of kitchen space accessible by drive-thru and walk-up windows. The trailer would contain a “full-fledged” kitchen, said Hamdan, which would produce “hopefully the best birria tacos in town,” as well as chimichangas, Mexican burgers and hotdogs, burritos, tortas and chimichangas.

Whisky Haze Is Permanently Closed

Whiskey Haze Craft Cocktails & Food is permanently closed after nearly three years in business. Owner Christine McRoberts, who operated the westside bar and restaurant as well as its predecessor, Tusk, delivered the news in a May 23 social media post. “Some things do not always go as planned,” she wrote. “We are closing Whiskey Haze.” The post went on to thank former employee Kevin Murphy, who recently left his position at Whiskey Haze to become restaurant manager at Jackson Grill, a southside supper club.

