POP Plans August Opening in Walker’s Point

POP, a new bar and brunch spot, is on its way to Walker’s Point. It’s intended to expand on the neighborhood’s already-flourishing LGBTQ cluster with creative mixology, music, art and entertainment.

The business is planned for a long-vacant building at 124 W. National Ave., next door to Fat Daddy’s.

“I’ve been wanting to be in this neighborhood for a really long time — ever since we moved here,” said Marcus Wise, who lives in Walker’s Point with his husband, Dan Patterson. “This building was always kind of my dream location.”

The couple also operate Buzz Social, a 48-lane bowling alley, restaurant, bar, arcade and event space in Green Bay, and previously owned Sabre Lanes in Appleton.

The Walker’s Point building, previously home to Ashley’s Q, was the site of a fire in 2017, but has since been restored. The current interior, however, with its white walls, dark wood bar and frosted light fixtures, isn’t exactly in line with Wise’s vision, and will be completely transformed throughout the coming months, he said.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of interior design choices,” said Wise, noting that he wants to add large art installations and screens displaying sports games or videos that complement the bar’s playlist du jour, depending on the day.

“Music is really a passion for me, so it’s something that’s going to be curated,” said Wise, who plans to host themed nights featuring throwback jams or specific genres. He also plans to go beyond pop music to include indie and electronic tracks.

The decor may also feature elements of artificial intelligence, inspired by Wise’s interest in the convergence of AI and art — a pairing that has, in recent months, taken social media by storm.

Additional touches of personality will come from items like a leather-bound Eddy the Teddy, a toy bear that Wise brought back from a trip to Amsterdam, and other on-theme decor.

Some existing elements, such as the bartop, will get a refresh, while others, like the large, stone fireplace, may be completely removed.

“Just for the overall vibe, I want it to be really exciting and I want it to pop,” said Wise, whose background in photography and art is a credit to his well-practiced eye for creative design.

Beverages and Bites

If all goes according to plan, the empty kitchen space at POP’s will be producing appetizers and brunch items for guests come August.

The menu will mostly consist of handhelds and finger foods such as POP fries, available in flavors like truffle parmesan and spicy chili, as well as charcuterie boards and other shareables.

Wise said seating will be flexible, and will include barstools, a banquette along the front window and a handful of smaller tables that can be folded up or easily moved to open up the dance floor.

From the bar, guests can expect the usual lineup of beer and liquor — including taplines of beer and pour-ready cocktails — as well as a selection of “Diva Drinks” inspired by pop culture icons such as Taylor Swift, Kim Petras and Beyoncé.

One such drink is the Lavender Haze; the Miss Americana-inspired cocktail will be served in a half-spherical glass and topped with a bubble of lavender-scented smoke. Another, called Coconuts, is a classic piña colada with a splash of coconut rum, whipped cream and cherries, a tribute to the song by Kim Petras.

Wise said he hopes to open POP by August 4, though he said the timeline is “pretty ambitious.” Regardless of whether the business opens sooner or later, Wise said he’s excited to bring a new concept to the neighborhood he calls home.

“It’s been so long since a gay bar opened, and I think that’s exciting in and of itself,” he said. “My friends and I hang out in this neighborhood, and so I think becoming a part of it is like growing the community.”

“A rising tide lifts all ships, and that’s really what I want to do,” he added. “I don’t want to take anything away from any of the people that are in this community. I just want to add to it.”

A liquor license for the bar is pending before the Common Council.

