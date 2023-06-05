Indian Restaurant To Join Downtown Food Hall

Spice N Rice is expected to open later this month at Paper Table.

Amid a wave of new additions, an upcoming Indian restaurant will be the latest to pull up a chair at Paper Table.

Owner Gurjinder Pal Singh, who previously operated a restaurant in India, plans to open Spice N Rice at the delivery-focused food hall, 733 N. Milwaukee St.

The new Indian restaurant will offer authentic cuisine along with fusion options, and is slated to open later this month, according to Singh.

Spice N Rice will feature a rotating daily selection of entrees including paneer chili, vegetable manchurian, paneer tikka masala, goat curry, chicken chili and fish tikka. Guests can choose one or two entrees, along with a side such as steamed rice, vegetable fried rice or vegetable noodles to complete the plate.

In addition to the rotating daily options, Singh said he is excited to offer butter chicken tikka pizza. The dish combines creamy, comforting Indian favorite with crisp, chewy pizza dough, resulting in a unique and flavorful combination.

Spice N Rice is expected to open mid-June, and will offer online ordering via the Paper Table website, as well as walk-up sales. The restaurant will join Wingstop, Temple Goddess and Adonis Burger as operators at the food hall.

Once open, Spice N Rice plans to operate daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, according to a license application.

Paper Table has seen rapid turnover since its August 2022 opening, with many restaurants exiting the food hall after just a few months in business. Paper Table topped out in early 2023 with nearly a dozen concepts — most of which were owned by a single operator who has since departed.

The food hall is now home to just three concepts, but several more are slated to join in the coming months. Corin’s Crab, a seafood restaurant, is expected to open in early July, according to a license application, while Mochidon, a Las Vegas-based pastry shop, has not yet announced an opening date.