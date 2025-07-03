Fruition MKE Hosting Anniversary Shindig

Night market, DJ and 'surprise foodie guests' on deck for Concordia 27 anchor.

As Fruition MKE approaches its first anniversary, the multi-faceted business is looking beyond the metrics of coffees poured, art created and partnerships formed.

Instead, it’s measuring the year in joy.

“My team and I have poured so much into building a space that’s collaborative, empowering and deeply rooted in this community,” owner-operator Tiffany Miller said in a statement. “Fruition MKE is a gift, here to restore joy, create joy and amplify joy.”

An upcoming celebration aims to continue that momentum.

On Tuesday, July 8, Fruition MKE will host guests for a night market featuring local vendors like FlyBlooms, Delicious Bites, Baked Dreams, BethMayhem Bakery, Soul Brew Kombucha, Jivana Wellness, Mae Rose and more.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at 819 N. 27th St., with special remarks to begin at 6 p.m.

In addition to the market, attendees can expect music by DJ Bizzon, a taco Tuesday pop-up led by TrueMan McGee of Funky Fresh Spring Rolls and free photos from The Booth MKE. Fruition MKE will also offer previews of its “cafe faves,” according to a news release.

“This celebration is for everyone who has helped bring Fruition to life,” Miller said.

The anniversary announcement also teased “surprise foodie guests” to be announced at a later date. Updates will be available on the business’s social media.

Fruition MKE opened in June 2024, blending cafe, coworking and creative space into a single destination for entrepreneurs, artists and professionals.

The 4,000-square-foot business anchors Concordia 27, a mixed-use building providing commercial space, affordable housing, health and wellness services and other amenities to Near West Side residents.

Fruition, which require a membership or day pass to access, offers high-speed internet, shared workstations and a conference room and event space. The cafe portion serves a variety of healthy snacks and non-alcoholic beverages including wraps, coffee, mocktails and more.

See the business’s website for membership options.

Fruition MKE is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cafe hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos

