Mochidon Plans First Milwaukee Location

Mochidon, a Las Vegas-based dessert shop, is planning its first Milwaukee location at downtown’s Paper Table, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St.

The business, known particularly for its mochi doughnut flavors, sells a variety of mochi-inspired treats including cookies, waffles and malasadas (a Hawaiian yeast doughnut flavored with lemon zest and rolled in granulated sugar).

Existing Mochidon locations also offer boba milk teas, iced coffee, crepe cakes and mochi-wrapped ice cream.

Unlike traditional doughnuts, which are made with enriched dough and rely on yeast to rise, mochi doughnuts use a combination of glutinous rice flour, tapioca starch and baking powder, resulting in a light, chewy pastry with a crispy exterior. They originated in Japan.

Mochidon’s pastel-frosted doughnuts come in a variety of “chef-inspired” flavors, according to the company’s website. Popular selections from the Las Vegas shop include Strawberry Shortcake, Matcha Oreo, Cinna Crunch and Ube Pebbles, which blends the sweet and colorful Fruity Pebbles cereal with earthy, purple yam — a popular ingredient in traditional Filipino sweets.

Mochidon launched its first location in 2021, and now operates a handful of locations in and around Las Vegas. The business is led by Calvin Marquez and Noel Rosello.

Marquez, who is based in Minnesota, is listed as sole licensee for the upcoming Milwaukee location. The opening date for Mochidon is still under consideration, according to the license application.

Once open, Mochidon’s proposed hours of operation would be 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Mochidon is the latest vendor to be announced for Paper Table, the takeout and delivery-focused downtown food hall. The news comes as Kamal Shkoukani, the chef who once operated as many as nine concepts simultaneously at the food hall, has removed his businesses from Paper Table’s online platform.

According to recent social media posts, the chef and entrepreneur is eyeing a space at 2335 N. Murray Ave., the former site of Mr. Senors, to use as a home base for his ghost kitchen concepts.

Those concepts include Secret Hot Chicken, Moon Burger, High Broke and Hungry, Gym Bae, Evil Slice, Crooks Chicken & Waffles, Habib Teas, Cheese Heads and Space Chix, all of which would be featured in the space on Murray Ave. tentatively dubbed The Gallery.

Shkoukani’s exit leaves just two vendors in operation at the food hall. Temple Goddess, a plant-based restaurant, and Wingstop remain.

As Mochidon prepares to launch its first Milwaukee location, a similar pastry shop is planned nearby. Mochinut, a national franchise known for its mochi doughnuts and other fusion treats, is expected to open at 5735 N. Bayshore Dr., at Bayshore Mall, in the coming weeks.

Marquez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.