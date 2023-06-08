Walker’s Lounge Owner Planning New Bar

Live Lounge is slated to open this fall on S. 1st Street.

The ever-evolving nightlife scene in Walker’s Point could soon add yet another destination to its portfolio. Live Lounge, a new bar and entertainment space, could join the neighborhood as early as October.

Felipe Martinez Jr. recently filed a license application for the business, which would open at 725 S. 1st St., inside a building that was previously slated to become the home base for a fleet of electric food trucks.

The future bar would occupy a 3,500-square-foot tavern space just north of National Avenue between D.I.X. and McDonald’s. Construction on the building is expected to complete in September. The finished interior will feature two bars on the southern wall of the tavern and banquette seating along the north wall, as well as a handful of four-top tables.

Martinez also plans to activate a 1,000-square-foot surface lot just south of the building for use as an outdoor patio.

In addition to a full lineup of alcoholic beverages, Live Lounge would offer a wide range of entertainment including live music, DJs, comedy acts, karaoke and dancing by performers — although a stage and dance floor are notably absent from the business’s floor plans.

Martinez does not plan to offer food at Live Lounge. Rather, the business expects to generate an estimated 75% of revenue from alcohol sales, with the remaining 25% from entertainment fees.

The 1953 building that will house Live Lounge is owned by South 1st Street LLC, which lists Daniel Chudnow as its registered agent.

A liquor license for Live Lounge is pending before the Common Council.

Martinez also owns the nearby Walker’s Lounge and Events, 626 S. 5th St. Earlier this year, he found himself in hot water with the Milwaukee Common Council. The council voted unanimously in February to deny renewal of a liquor license for Walker’s Lounge based on a 16-item police report and testimony from neighbors. Just a few days later, Martinez secured a temporary injunction that allowed the bar to reopen, pending the outcome of a court case. The business has operated as usual since then. A hearing on the case is scheduled to take place on June 15.

Martinez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.