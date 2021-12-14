Mobile Hot Beef Sandwich Trucks Coming

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, mobile Italian Beef based sandwich business is being opened in Milwaukee.

The business is called Little Beefy Sandwiches. It’s a fleet of electric food trucks (which the company calls trailers) that can fan out across the city and also fill deliveries through Uber Eats, according to Frank Velazquez, of Milwaukee, a partner on the project, along with owner Earnest Thompson, of Oak Park Illinois. All the food will be prepped at the base of operations at 725 S. 1st St.

Velazquez said the trailers — converted trucks whose engines have been removed to create more storage room) will be leased to operators and Little Beefy will provide all the rest. Each trailer is entirely self-sufficient and runs on electric power, he said. Operators will not need to run a noisy generator or hook up to water. They will simply need to find a place to park, turn the system on and they can begin accepting Uber Eats orders and serving walk-up customers. The trailers are approximately 12 feet long, 6 feet wide and 9 feet tall, according to a business application filed with the City of Milwaukee.

Velazquez said the company is currently looking for operators to lease their food trailers. Anyone interested can find contact information on the company’s website

What will they sell? They’ll be selling the “Little Beefy,” of course.

The sandwich is essentially a traditional Italian hot beef sandwich. The trailers are not very big, Velazquez said, so Little Beefy is focusing on just doing the one sandwich for now. But as the company takes off, it may add more items.

Velazquez and Thompson have been working on Little Beefy for three years, he said. It started when Thompson bought the first food truck. “It was a good looking little truck,” he said. From there, the idea for the business grew. All other trailers in the fleet have since been built to the specifications of the first converted truck.

Now the owners are beginning to pull licenses and hoping to open by early January.