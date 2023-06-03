The Drive-Thru Will Become Señor Gordito’s

Coffee and doughnut shop will rebrand into Mexican restaurant, but will continue to sell its popular mini doughnuts.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Drive-Thru, an East Side stop for coffee and doughnuts, will soon take on a new identity as Señor Gordito’s, a Mexican food restaurant specializing in authentic birria.

“We just figured it was time for a new, fresh look over there,” said owner Mazin Hamdan, who co-owns The Drive-Thru, 1801 E. North Ave., as well as the adjacent Chubby’s Cheesesteaks, 2232 N. Oakland Ave., with his brother, Murad.

The transition is set to be complete by mid-July, according to Hamdan, and will include the addition of an 18-foot trailer next to The Drive-Thru. The existing structure is quite small, including just 171 square feet of kitchen space accessible by drive-thru and walk-up windows.

The trailer would contain a “full-fledged” kitchen, said Hamdan, which would produce “hopefully the best birria tacos in town,” as well as chimichangas, Mexican burgers and hotdogs, burritos, tortas and chimichangas.

As for the doughnuts — miniature, warm and doused in powdered sugar — those aren’t going anywhere, Hamdan reassured patrons.

“First and foremost, we’re going to keep the doughnuts,” said Hamdan, who noted that while the mini doughnuts will continue, churros will be cut from the menu.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In their pursuit to offer authentic Mexican cuisine, the brothers are calling on the expertise of chef Jose Ortiz, who will oversee the kitchen at Señor Gordito’s.

“He’s gonna be the one that’s bringing over all the authentic dishes from Mexico,” Hamdan said.

Like its predecessor, the upcoming restaurant will be open late-night for drive-thru and walk-up service. The year-round establishment will also serve lunch and dinner. Seating will be available inside of Chubby’s Cheesesteaks, as well as on the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

Señor Gordito’s would also bring a new Mexican option to the neighborhood, following the departure of Mr. Senors last October. Another Mexican restaurant, Judy’s on North, is located just a few blocks away.

The brothers, who have operated Chubby’s Cheesesteaks for 17 years, took over the Drive-Thru stand in 2012. The brothers also own Chubby’s locations in Walker’s Point, West Milwaukee and Brookfield.

When it opens this summer, Señor Gordito’s is expected to operate under the same hours as The Drive-Thru: Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.