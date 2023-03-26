East Side’s Mr. Senors Has Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An East Side staple for Mexican food is no more. Mr. Senors, known for its hefty burritos and suggestive signage, has quietly closed its doors after more than 12 years in business.

Dude Llanas opened the business in 2010 at 2335 N. Murray Ave., where it was a casual counterpart to the area’s up-and-coming dining scene, which has since grown to include neighboring Kawa Ramen and Sushi, nearby Crossroads Collective and others.

Llanas told Urban Milwaukee on Friday that the restaurant closed in October, but did not comment further.

A license for Mr. Senors, last renewed in 2018, expired in June of 2019, according to Milwaukee licenses division.

The restaurant offered a straightforward selection of Mexican fare including nachos, tacos and oversized burritos, as well as sides including chips and salsa, rice and beans. The restaurant was also known for its homemade flour tortillas.

The no-frills Mr. Senors offered walk-up service only, a business model that would later rise to prevalence following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was also cash-only, however, a practice that fell largely out of favor along the same timeline.

The restaurant continued its limited-contact service throughout the pandemic, offering takeout and delivery for customers to enjoy at home.

As neighboring business began to reopen, customers were once again able to bring their orders next door to Paddy’s Pub, where they were welcome to grab a table to eat at — so long as they purchased a drink first.

City property records show that the 3,047-square-foot building that housed Mr. Senors is owned by Llanas’ brother, Sam, who is a member of the rock band The BoDeans.

As Mr. Senors exits, the surrounding neighborhood is poised for even more change. Last year, the two-story tavern building that houses Paddy’s Pub was purchased, along with two additional nearby buildings, leaving the future of the Irish pub uncertain.

A pedestrian plaza is planned for a block south of the former restaurant, at E. Ivanhoe Pl. The plaza is one of several pedestrian safety improvements proposed at the intersection of N. Farwell Ave. and E. North Ave., one of the city’s 10 most-dangerous intersections according to a 2019 pedestrian plan and the busiest pedestrian intersection studied by the city.

