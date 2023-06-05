Nine places to check out when you're out and about.

Pufferfish

Just in time for patio season, Pufferfish announced it would become a permanent fixture atop Hotel Metro.

After its initial launch at Lost Whale in Bay View, the traveling, pandemic-era tiki bar made appearances throughout the city before landing a season-long residency at the downtown hotel last summer.

The partnership was so successful that both parties agreed to make it permanent.

Pufferfish hosted guests for a May 5 grand opening, offering a handful of modernized tiki drinks.

Jerk 76 Jamaican Restaurant

A new Jamaican restaurant made its debut on the far northwest side in early May, serving favorites from the Caribbean island.

Jerk 76 Jamaican Restaurant, a project of Damian Duncan, offers heavily-spiced jerked meats, curry chicken, brown stew chicken, jerk egg rolls and gumbo.

Jerk 76 Jamaican, 6309 N. 76th St., is open for lunch and dinner and offers both dine-in and carryout.

Santurce Sport Bar & Grill

Also representing the Caribbean, the long-awaited Santurce Sport Bar & Grill opened last month, bringing an additional option for authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to the South Side.

Industry veteran Brenda Caraballo runs the restaurant, 3010 S. 10th St., with help from her family.

In addition to a full bar, the restaurant offers comforting dishes such as mofongo, ribs and Puerto Rican rice.

La Piña

A new, tequila-focused bar hosted a weekend-long event coinciding with Cinco de Mayo in celebration of its grand opening in Walker’s Point.

La Piña officially opened May 5 at 1801 S. 3rd St., the former site of Triskele’s.

Owner and tequila-enthusiast Patrick Todd offers a range of agave-based spirits including tequila and mezcal, which are served as flights for sipping or mixed into cocktails.

1033

The highly-anticipated 1033 officially opened its doors to the public in Walker’s Point on May 25, adding to the neighborhood’s portfolio of upscale restaurants.

The intimate, seafood-focused restaurant, 1033 S. 1st St., offers a selection of raw bar options, seafood tins, charcuterie shareable dishes and desserts, as well as carefully-curated wine and cocktail selections.

Green Baked Goods

Green Baked Goods, a family-owned small business, recently took over the cafe space at Arts @ Large in Walker’s Point.

The bakery’s soft opening coincided with a community conversation at the gallery, 1100 S. 5th St., featuring artists Jovanny Hernandez and Jazelynn Goudy.

Green Baked Goods offers a daily assortment of scones, muffins, cookies and mini loaves in the bakery case, and starting at 10 a.m. each day yogurt parfaits and cold sandwiches, wraps and paninis.

The Potawatomi Marketplace

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino debuted a new, food court-style dining option last month.

So far, four of the seven expected quick-service concepts have opened within The Potawatomi Marketplace. Burger Co. and Project Pizza Co., were the first vendors to open, followed closely by Mini and Wow dessert shop and Small Bar, serving craft cocktails and beer.

Additional concepts including Gilded Cleaver, Queen of Ramen and Taco Spot are expected to follow in the coming months.

Pupuseria Los Angeles

Pupuseria Los Angeles joined the vendor lineup at North Avenue Market last month, bringing Salvadoran cuisine to the ever-evolving food hall, 5900 W. North Ave.

Pupuseria Los Angeles offers an assortment of traditional pupusas including plain cheese, bean and cheese, spinach and cheese, zucchini and cheese and revuelta, stuffed with mozzarella, beans and pork.

Nonfiction Natural Wines

Nonfiction Natural Wines completed the move from its previous location on E. Potter Avenue to a new, larger space along S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Specializing in natural wines, the store, 2563 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., opened its doors on May 25, offering plenty of retail wine bottles — along with expert advice from owners Allison and Bradley Kruse — as well as a bar selling wine, beer, cocktails and small plates.

The store is steadily ramping up operations, with a grand opening on the horizon.

