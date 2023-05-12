Jerk 76 Jamaican Opens on Far Northwest Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Jerk 76 Jamaican Restaurant, a new establishment serving authentic Jamaican cuisine and alcoholic beverages, celebrated its grand opening last week on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

First-time restaurant owner and native Jamaican Damian Duncan received an enthusiastic neighborhood response — and a full dining room — for the official opening on May 5.

“It’s been going pretty good,” Duncan said, reflecting on his first week in business. “There’s definitely been a lot of people.”

Located at 6309 N. 76th St., the counter-service eatery offers several varieties of heavily-spiced jerked meats, curry chicken, brown stew chicken, jerk egg rolls and gumbo.

Jamaican-style sides and desserts are also available, along with a full bar featuring frozen cocktails.

Throughout the opening weekend, several patrons — including Alderman Mark Chambers Jr., took to social media to congratulate Duncan and praise the new restaurant.

Jerk 76 Jamaican is locatged in the Menomonee River Hills neighborhood and replaces O SO Good, an Asian fusion restaurant.

During the lead-up to the opening, Duncan transformed the building inside and out, adding mint green tiling and paint, booth and bar seating and fresh signage. Images of Bob Marley and the Jamaican flag are heavily featured throughout the restaurant.

The building’s exterior, previously red and tan, now features new awnings and a Jamaican flag color scheme.

David Samuel, the building owner, is a restaurateur himself. He owns and operates D’Sign Pizza on the South Side and owns several other properties throughout the city, some of which he rents out to business owners such as Duncan.

Jerk 76 Jamaican is open for lunch and dinner and offers both dine-in and carryout.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to a license application.

Milwaukee is home to a host of Jamaican restaurants including popular picks like Uppa Yard, Pepperpot and Mobay Cafe; however, most of the dozen or so restaurants that serve mainly Jamaican food are clustered near the middle of the North Side.