Homes of UW Regents Vandalized With Pro-Palestinian Messages

Homes belonging to members of the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents were vandalized over the weekend.

A CBS 58 report said the vandals wrote pro-Palestinian messages.

“This kind of conduct is not free expression or protected speech; it’s dangerous, unlawful, and unacceptable,” Universities of Wisconsin spokesperson Mark Pitsch wrote in a statement. “We have contacted the authorities and are working closely with them.”

The statement did not say how many members were impacted by the vandalism but a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report said four of the 18 Board of Regents members had their homes vandalized.

“Anyone with information regarding these illegal activities should contact local law enforcement authorities and the UW-Madison Police Department,” Pitsch wrote in the statement.

Marc Lovicott, a spokesperson with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, said the department is not investigating the incident because the vandalism occurred-off campus.

“Individual police departments from each jurisdiction where these incidents occurred are investigating,” Lovicott wrote in an email.

Lovicott did say the department is, “acting as a resource to help coordinate and route information to the appropriate investigative agencies.”

Homes of Universities of Wisconsin regents vandalized with pro-Palestinian messages was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.