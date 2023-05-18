Potawatomi Launching Seven Quick-Service Eateries

Burger and pizza vendors now open at The Potawatomi Marketplace, with additional vendors to follow.

A new dining experience at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is poised to expand the property’s offerings with seven additional restaurant concepts — two of which opened earlier this week.

Burger Co. and Project Pizza Co., were the first vendors to launch at The Potawatomi Marketplace, a food court-style operation emphasizing quick-service options and grab-and-go snacks.

Burger Co. features a classic American lineup of made-to-order burgers, cheese curds, milkshakes and hand-cut fries, while Project Pizza Co. specializes in Neapolitan-style pies made with hand-stretched dough, as well as Caesar salad.

The new concepts opened May 15 at the casino, 1721 W. Canal St., and are soon to be joined by several others, offering a variety of globally-inspired cuisine.

The next vendor in the pipeline is Mini and Wow, a dessert concept offering a variety of cookies with customizable icing and toppings. The dessert shop also features blended ice cream treats, called mini mixers.

Additional concepts including Small Bar, Gilded Cleaver, Queen of Ramen and Taco Spot are expected to follow in the coming months. In creating each concept, Potawatomi drew inspiration “from international cuisines and experiences all around the world,” said a news release from the company.

The new marketplace is reminiscent of Menomonee Valley Food Court, which previously operated at the casino, but permanently closed several years ago. Although it features a brand new vendor lineup, options at the marketplace resemble those of the former food court, which offered deli sandwiches, desserts, tacos and grilled items.

The Potawatomi Marketplace is located on the first floor of the casino, near the gaming area, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The newly-unveiled concept is just the latest in Potawatomi’s ongoing commitment to elevating each of the dining establishments at the property. The effort is already well underway, as several existing concepts revealed updates earlier this year.

In March, Potawatomi reopened the sushi bar at Ruyi. The Asian restaurant also introduced a new head chef and shared plans to further expand its menu.

Potawatomi also reopened Dream Dance Steakhouse, another one of its signature restaurants, at the end of January, following a three-year hiatus.

The launch of the new marketplace comes amid a $100 million overhaul to the casino floor. Changes include adding 1,800 more slot machines, a high-limit gambling room, a Starbucks cafe and Rock & Brews restaurant from KISS band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

To stay up-to-date on progress at The Potawatomi Marketplace, visit the business online or view its Facebook page.

