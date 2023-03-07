Sushi Bar at RuYi Will Reopen March 9

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After an extended closure, The Sushi Bar at RuYi will reopen on March 9.

RuYi, a restaurant housed within Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, at 1721 W. Canal St., had featured The Sushi Bar since in 2016, but the latter has been closed since the onset of the pandemic. RuYi was also closed for some time but reopened in August 2021. Now it is bringing back its sushi bar, which will have a new chef and new menu.

The new head chef Sang-ki Kim is a sushi expert who brings over three decades of experience in restaurant management and Japanese cuisine. Under his leadership, The Sushi Bar will continue to serve traditional sushi and sashimi, as well as unique new offerings such as the Wagyu roll, featuring cooked Wagyu beef, sesame soy, scallion and kaiware (daikon sprout), topped with torched Wagyu and truffle ponzu.

Throughout the coming six months, RuYi is also planning to overhaul its main menu, incorporating new flavors and dishes while building on and enhancing long-standing favorites, the restaurant said in a news release.

The current menu samples from a wide variety of Asian cuisines including Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Thai with offerings such as crab rangoons, potstickers, panko-crusted shrimp, pad thai, kung pao and orange chicken.

Starting March 9, The Sushi Bar at RuYi will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. RuYi, located on the first floor of the casino, near the escalators to the skywalk, is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age to drink or dine at RuYi.

The reopening of The Sushi Bar is just one of several new developments unfolding at the hotel and casino.

Potawatomi reopened Dream Dance Steakhouse, another one of its signature restaurants, at the end of January.

The restaurant reopenings come amid a $100 million overhaul to the casino floor. The changes, scheduled to be completed in 2023, include adding 1,800 more slot machines, a high-limit gambling room, a Starbucks cafe, Rocks & Brews restaurant from KISS band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons and three new “quick service” food options.

The casino is also in the midst of replacing the former Northern Lights Theater with a new sports betting venue.