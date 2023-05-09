1033 Plans Fine Dining in Walker’s Point

'Less is more' at small plates restaurant and wine bar planning May opening.

1033, a restaurant and wine bar that’s soon to make its debut in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, is an assemblage of contradictions: fine dining with a casual ambience, caviar paired with donuts and fresh seafood served daily — from a kitchen more than 600 miles away from the nearest ocean.

Described as “elegance-meets-grit,” the upcoming eatery will be equal parts exciting and comfortable — which was exactly the goal for co-owner Rob Levin.

“It’s the process of creativity and imagination working simultaneously to create consistent ‘ah-ha’ emotions,” he said in a statement. “No boundaries. Zero rules. The goal is to not fit in.”

1033 is expected to open later this month at 1033 S. 1st St., in a first-floor space within the Trio apartment complex.

Levin is joined by fellow co-owner Tony Bisciglia of WACH Hospitality and chef Justin Carlisle of Ardent and Red Light Ramen in the new venture. Levin and Bisciglia also own and operate 2A Wine Merchants in the Historic Third Ward.

“1033 is our philosophy, culture and collective experiences finally brought to life in this small and very personal dining space,” Bisciglia said in a statement. “I am excited to be back in a restaurant space and even more thrilled to be working with Chef Justin on this project.”

In addition to a curated selection of wines and craft cocktails, 1033 will offer a variety of seasonal small plates, raw bar selections, cured meats, seafood tins and sweets.

Shareable dishes will be thoughtfully crafted with the intention of highlighting the original flavors of each high-quality ingredient, the owners said.

On the opening menu, guests can expect A5 beef with Worcestershire and maitre d’ butter, mushroom porridge donabe with intense umami flavor from a medley of maitake, aged kombu, spruce salt and onion, and more.

A dessert menu by pastry chef Ariel Welch features canelé with salted ice cream and Basque cheesecake with berries.

“Each dish pairs perfectly with the wine options, setting the mood to spend time with friends around the bar,” Carlisle said in a statement.

Many offerings are local, including bread from Rocket Baby Bakery and produce from local farms, while others, like uni, lobster and Iberico ham, are sourced from small producers around the world.

Formerly the site of The Laughing Taco, the restaurant space was redesigned by Three Sixty over the course of several months. Now nearly finished, the interior features a newly-installed bar with 14 seats, burgundy valances and abstract murals.

Starting later this month, 1033 will be open Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations, required for dinner service, will soon be available to book online.

Walk-ins are welcome for the daily “chef’s selection” happy hour, which will take place Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dinner service will take place Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A breakdown of the daily hours is available to view online.

1033 will also be able to host up to 30 guests for private events, including cocktail parties and seated chef’s dinners.

Photos