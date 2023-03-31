North Avenue Market Unveils Super Vendor Amidst Reshuffling

Three vendors will merge to form 4 Corners of North Avenue Market. Plus, shared library coming to lower level.

Three debut vendors at North Avenue Market will combine as part of a transition period for the food hall.

Taste of Java, Sam’s Deli and A&B Desserts are merging to form 4 Corners of North Avenue Market, offering sandwiches, desserts and coffee at a single vendor stall.

“The name of the new cafe highlights the fact that North Avenue Market is the bridge between four different neighborhoods,” the company wrote in a news release. “But also, the new cafe will be serving sandwiches, desserts, coffee and community.”

The change is intended to open up space for new vendors while bringing a wider variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options to the food hall, 5900 W. North Ave. It’s also part of a series of updates planned for the market, which recently celebrated six months in business.

In a February social media post, the management team noted that the market “strives to provide a great dining experience” for visitors, and is committed to reflecting and acting on feedback from customers. “These changes are a reflection of that commitment,” the post said.

Along with the reshuffling of vendors, a series of updates are planned for the market’s lower level (garden level). The updated garden level will feature an entertainment lounge with video games, board games, as well as space to host private events, poetry readings, comedy shows and more.

The market plans to soon launch a library space, where visitors will be able to browse, borrow and donate books.

“We believe that this new addition will enhance our community’s resources and provide an opportunity for residents to come together and share their love of reading,” the release said.

Dessert Alley, a collection of snack and pastry vendors in the garden level, is no more. One vendor, Arty’s Sweet Talk Cupcakes, has since left the market. The other, A&B Desserts, was incorporated into the new 4 Corners of North Avenue Market.

The market maintains several flexible event spaces that are available for rent, including meeting rooms, co-working offices and more.

The space has been operating with abbreviated hours throughout its transition, which began in early February. The current hours are Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The market has several openings for new vendors. Interested parties can contact founder Chris Harris Morse at (269) 823-2306. Event-related inquiries can be directed to (414) 297-1243 or info@northavemkt.com