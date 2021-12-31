Bay View Wine Store Moving Into BV+ Building

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A popular wine shop in Bay View is moving to a new location, but it’s staying in the neighborhood.

Nonfiction Natural Wines opened in 2019 at 800 E. Potter Ave. and it will move during the next year to a new spot in the BV+ building approximately two blocks away at 2557-2565 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Nonfiction was opened by Allison and. The married couple started to shop to promote and sell “natural, organic and biodynamic wines,” as reported for Urban Milwaukee.

Nonfiction is providing wine lovers greater access to, and more variety of, the growing market of natural and organic wines. What’s more, the Kruse’s are passionate about the wines they sell, Rick reported, and they use their knowledge and passion to help customers pick out wines they will enjoy. “There’s not a place in Bay View to really get that experience,” Bradley said in 2019.

The new space in the BV+ building will be an expansion for the shop in more ways than one. A blueprint included in a business application filed with the City of Milwaukee shows the shop will have a larger footprint and it will have a bar and a small kitchen. The new space, it appears, will be set up to serve drinks and food.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Allison told Lori Fredrich at OnMilwaukee that the business may be pouring glasses of wine and serving “some basic snacks,” when it opens in the new space.

The BV+ building, pronounced Bay View Addition, is an 18 unit mixed-use apartment building developed by Scott Genke on what was previously a vacant lot. Construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2021. Genke’s SG Property Development + Management led design of the new building with Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio as the architect of record. Geoff’s Construction was the general contractor.

The Kruse’s could not be reached for comment by Urban Milwaukee prior to publishing this story.