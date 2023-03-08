Tequila and Mezcal Bar Opening at Former Triskele’s

La Piña, its owner says, will eventually offer over 100 agave-based spirits.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You could call Patrick Todd a tequila enthusiast, but that would be underselling it.

The seasoned industry veteran, previously director of operations for SURG Restaurant Group, has centered his career on bars, alcohol and spirits — particularly the agave-based ones.

Along the way, he noticed a “lack of options” for high-quality tequila and mezcal in the state. In response, Todd took matters into his own hands and is now preparing to launch La Piña. The tequila and mezcal-focused bar will eventually offer dozens of unique and carefully-sourced agave spirits.

The business, planned for 1801 S. 3rd St., the former site of Triskele’s, will be the culmination of Todd’s long-time passion for and interest in the spirit, combined with knowledge and insight gained over seven years of research trips to Jalisco — the birthplace of tequila.

The bar’s name, La Piña, is the name for the heart of the agave plant, which is used to make tequila and mezcal. The word also means pineapple in Spanish. Logical, because the agave heart resembles a giant version of the fruit.

Long term, Todd plans to feature 100 different tequilas and more than 30 mezcals at La Piña.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“That’s a reality,” he promised, though it may take some time due to a predicted tequila shortage. Demand for tequila has increased significantly in recent years, far exceeding makers’ expectations. “I’m going to be glad to have any good tequila on the shelf when we open,” Todd said.

In the interim, La Piña will emphasize community and conversation, acting as a hub for agave experts and novices alike.

“We want to be a kind of network for tequila, mezcal and agave fans to find each other and just find the community,” Todd said. “That’s what we want to foster.”

The bar will also function as an educative space via flights, tastings and more.

“Tequila and agave spirits are a very misunderstood and complex category,” Todd said. “So we definitely want to bring some of that knowledge that we’ve gained in the past to the forefront in the space.”

Though tequila and mezcal will star at La Piña, guests can also expect a full bar featuring beer, wine and cocktails. Within the first year, Todd plans to introduce a limited food menu that would include nachos, quesadillas and tacos.

Leading up to an expected opening in early May, Todd said he plans to give the building “a nice facelift.” The updated space will include new flooring and paint, four TVs, new speakers and a jukebox.

When open, the planned hours are Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to bar close and Saturday through Sunday from noon until close.

The bar was granted its liquor license in November 2022.