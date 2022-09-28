New Restaurant for Walker’s Point?

La Pina restaurant and late-night bar plans November opening in space where Triskele's is still operating.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new owner is taking over Triskele’s — though the upscale American restaurant is still operating, albeit on a more limited basis.

Called La Pina, the restaurant and bar has a target opening date of Nov. 1, according to a recently-filed license application.

While dine-in service is no longer available, Triskele’s still offers a limited menu for curbside pickup every Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online ordering and delivery (within a five-mile radius) for select items is also available.

After nearly 15 years in business, co-owners Lynn Winter and JoLinda Klopp listed Triskele’s, 1801 S. 3rd St., and the surrounding property for sale last spring. The 1,540-square-foot restaurant sits on a 3,400-square-foot lot in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

The business is listed as a turnkey operation and priced at $349,000 — significantly steeper than the 2021 assessed value of $134,500, likely spurred by the current real estate climate.

Patrick Todd is listed as the sole owner of La Pina, a restaurant and late-night bar. Todd, a veteran of SURG Restaurant Group and manager of the hospitality company Nicholsworth Group, was previously general manager at now-closed Mikey’s.

La Pina expects to generate 80% of its revenue from alcohol, with 20% from food sales, according to the license application.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee The Barry Company, a commercial real estate firm, though the license application notes that Todd paid $245,000 for the business.

City records do not indicate any plans for construction or remodeling.

Proposed hours for La Pina would be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

Neither Todd nor the owners of Triskele’s could be reached for comment by the time of publication.