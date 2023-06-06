New Beer Garden For Third Ward

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new destination for beer, cocktails and live music is set to launch this week in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood. The Third Ward Beer Garden is set to open Friday, June 9 at Catalano Square.

The seasonal attraction will feature a custom, two-level pop-up container bar with a rooftop stage. Picnic tables will provide casual seating throughout the park, along with high-top tables made from repurposed beer barrels.

“We are excited to welcome our Third Ward neighbors and visitors to enjoy summer days and evenings with friends and family, cold beverages, great music and lots of good cheer,” said Leanne Hock, who will manage the The Third Ward Beer Garden alongside her husband, Dave. “It’s what Milwaukee summers are all about.”

The couple are residents of the Historic Third Ward and industry veterans; Leanne Hock is owner and general manager of The Hock Group, which includes the Bud Pavilion and the summertime music series Wednesday Night Live at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Dave Hock brings more than three decades of hospitality experience from previous roles at Beechwood Sales and Service and as CEO of Milwaukee Brewing Company and Future Libations. He currently works as a consultant in the beverage industry.

In addition to local craft beer, imported beer, wine and cocktails, guests can expect live, acoustic performances on Thursdays and Saturdays. A portion of the proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Historic Third Ward Association and Bid #2, according to a news release. The funds will be used to support improvements to Catalano Square.

Located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward neighborhood at the intersection of N. Milwaukee and E. Menomonee streets, Catalano Square is a triangle-shaped park containing ample green space, picnic tables, a refurbished vintage bus shelter, an urban amphitheater and a work of public art, the sculpture “New Pink Planet,” by Richard Edelman.

The new beer garden will join a block that already features The Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne, Club Charlie’s and Riley’s Social House, and would leverage its location to highlight nearby businesses, said Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association.

“This beer garden is a place for our neighborhood residents and visitors to come together, raise a glass and celebrate summer in one of our favorite Third Ward parks,” Plaisted said. “With local brews and local musicians drawing beer-lovers to Catalano Square, we are excited to show off all the incredible businesses that populate this area of the Third Ward. From Club Charlie’s, Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne and Riley’s — all located just off the Square — to the nearby MARN Art + Culture Hub, MIAD campus, and the shops and eateries on Erie Street and more, there’s truly something for everyone.”

The Third Ward Beer Garden is expected to operate from June through September.

Starting This Friday, June 9, the beer garden will be open Wednesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Live music performances are to take place Thursdays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m.

For updates, event information and weather-related closures, visit The Third Ward Beer Garden on Facebook, Instagram or online.

