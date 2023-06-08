Rise & Grind Cafe to Reopen June 10

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After a three-year hiatus, Rise & Grind Cafe is set to return to business in full force this weekend, welcoming guests back with smoothies and brunch, as well as an expanded array of beverages, entertainment and community events.

The cafe, 2737 N. Martin L King Jr Dr., will host a grand re-opening this Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A formal ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m.

Like many businesses, Rise & Grind temporarily closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its return, however, has been more delayed than most. And the journey hasn’t been without its challenges.

“It’s been quite the rollercoaster,” said owner Baboonie Tatum, who explained a series of setbacks to the cafe topped off with a robbery in early April, just a few weeks before the originally scheduled reopening date.

But Tatum has kept the course, and said she is determined to “open in excellence.”

That means being well-staffed — a difficult feat these days — and expanding hours to accommodate weekly events like karaoke nights and Friday fish fries. Ahead of the reopening, Tatum also secured a liquor license for the cafe, which will now be able to sell mimosas alongside its smoothies and coffee.

Visually, long-time customers will see updates to the cafe space, including new colors, additional branding, an upgraded bar area and a defined stage for shows and events. A new artistry wall will feature buyable pieces from local artists.

Saturday’s event will mark the official return of the cafe, which has been quietly open for brunch throughout the past several weeks. The soft opening went smoothly, said Tatum, who added that she’s excited for more visitors to fill the cafe.

“I would love to see these doors open and these chairs filled,” she said.

Grand opening attendees can expect brunch dishes and beverages from the cafe, as well as raffles, giveaways and live music from DJ Homer Blow. Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs may also be in attendance, Tatum said.

Hours for the cafe will be adjusted throughout the coming weeks, as the business adjusts following the grand opening, Tatum said.

Current hours for the business are Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Updated hours will be posted to the Rise & Grind Facebook page.