Red Snapper Reopens With New Menu, Management

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Red Snapper recently celebrated its grand reopening in the Uptown neighborhood. The fast-casual seafood restaurant, 6016 W. Lisbon Ave., officially debuted its refreshed menu and new management on June 2.

The restaurant, formerly known as Redd’s Snapper, has been open intermittently for more than 15 years at the address. Previously a chain, Redd’s Snapper at one time operated six locations throughout the city.

In 2018, Milwaukee real estate developer Kalan Haywood bought the company from owner

The sole location for Red Snapper is now under the purview of manager Kenneth Mays, who took over day-to-day operations at the restaurant earlier this spring.

The revamped restaurant held a grand opening event on June 2, complete with a guest DJ and a full menu of new recipes.

Visitors to the counter-service establishment can expect a straightforward daily menu of catfish or cod served with fries and coleslaw, a shrimp and grits plate with sausages, chicken wings, a Philly cheese sandwich and cheese fries. The restaurant also offers canned and bottled sodas, as well as Swedish Fish included with every order, according to its website.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The building remains under the ownership of HG Lisbon LLC, a group affiliated with Haywood. Steven Devougas is listed as the registered agent.

The 1,900-square-foot structure, originally built in 1984, is situated on a 16,905-square-foot corner lot, allowing for ample parking space and an outdoor dining setup.

Red Snapper is open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to a social media post from Mays.

The restaurant has been operating regularly since early June, though the Milwaukee licenses division confirmed that there is no license or application on file for the address. Mays did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The Milwaukee restaurant is not affiliated with Red Snapper Fish, Chicken and Grill, a Chicago-based restaurant.