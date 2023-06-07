The Edison Announces Opening Date

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Historic Third Ward‘s newest eatery, The Edison, is set to debut its indulgent, new American dishes and speakeasy-style bar early next month in its expansive location at 322 N. Broadway.

Benson’s Restaurant Group is putting the final touches on the restaurant, with plans to host a grand opening on Wednesday, July 5. A soft opening phase for staff training will begin June 30.

Described by the group as a ‘sophisticated neighborhood grill,’ The Edison will serve brunch, lunch and dinner in the heart of the bustling Third Ward.

And though its surroundings differ from Benson’s most recent project, The Bridgewater Modern Grill, the menu and decor for the upcoming restaurant closely resembles that of its riverfront sibling. Namely, its dark green and gold accents, coal-fired meats and approachable yet elevated dishes.

“We’re thrilled to debut our newest restaurant, The Edison, to the community,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s. “In an amazing location, with unparalleled atmosphere and delicious food and drink, we can’t wait to welcome guests for any meal of the day and happy hour.”

The Edison will occupy a 5,300-square-foot space that previously housed a Wahlburgers restaurant. The dining room and bar area will seat up to 140 guests, with room for an additional 44 on the outdoor patio.

Steve Gustafson, Benson’s regional executive chef, and Alex Sazama, corporate executive chef, worked together to conceptualize a menu for The Edison. Gustafson most recently led culinary operations at Bridgewater.

On the menu, guests can expect a selection of coal-fired butcher’s cuts like porterhouse steak and a shaved prime rib sandwich, as well as seafood including lobster and fish and chips. Other notable offerings will include rich, comforting mushroom casserole and brunch options such as crème fraiche pancakes and brioche french toast.

The Edison will also feature a speakeasy-style bar with a curated selection of distilled spirits, local draft beers, an approachable wine list and classic cocktails with a modern twist.

Bensons’ Patrick Erdman, general manager, and Anthony Janssen, executive chef, will act as on-site leadership at The Edison.

The restaurant will begin accepting walk-ins on June 30 to assist in staff training. The full-service reservation system is expected to follow in short order on July 5.

To reserve a table for grand opening week, visit Open Table online.

Starting next month, The Edison will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Along with The Edison and The Bridgewater Modern Grill, Benson’s Restaurant Group operates Onesto, Smoke Shack, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria and AJ Bombers.