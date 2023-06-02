Whisky Haze Is Permanently Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Whiskey Haze Craft Cocktails & Food is permanently closed after nearly three years in business.

Owner Christine McRoberts, who operated the westside bar and restaurant as well as its predecessor, Tusk, delivered the news in a May 23 social media post.

“Some things do not always go as planned,” she wrote. “We are closing Whiskey Haze.”

The post went on to thank former employee Kevin Murphy, who recently left his position at Whiskey Haze to become restaurant manager at Jackson Grill, a southside supper club.

“My best to Kevin Murphy for all his hard work to create a comfortable environment for a great whiskey and bourbon in our neighborhood. Wishing him the best on his new endeavors back home at Jackson Grill.”

During its tenure in the Washington Heights neighborhood, Whiskey Haze specialized in whiskey and bourbon-based craft cocktails, as well as a food menu offering charcuterie boards, chicken wings, brown sugar bourbon brussels sprouts and more.

Several days before the official announcement, the business notified patrons that it would close over the weekend for emergency repairs; however, it never reopened.

The bar and restaurant occupied a 3,968-square-foot building, 5513 W. North Ave., flanked by Vennture Brew Co. and MKEing Coffee. Prodigal Properties LLC, which lists John Mueller as its registered agent, is the building owner.

McRoberts also owns the nearby McBob’s Pub and Grill, 4919 W. North Ave., which she opened in 1986 with her late husband, Robert Rubner. The neighborhood bar and grill offers authentic Scottish and Irish dishes, as well as American pub fare and — according to McRoberts — is “going strong and not going anywhere.”

“Please continue to support one of your longest restaurants in the Heights, McBob’s Pub and Grill,” McRoberts wrote in the post.

McBob’s is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McRoberts did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.