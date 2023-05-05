Milwaukee’s First Dumpling Fest Scheduled For June 4

Nearly a dozen Milwaukee restaurants set to participate in the event -- the first of its kind for Milwaukee.

Join ElevAsian in capping off Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month with the city’s first-ever Dumpling Fest. Scheduled for June 4, the event will feature dumplings from all over the world, crafted by some of Milwaukee’s most notable chefs.

From Polish pierogies to Chinese xiao long bao, dumplings come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, with nearly every culture contributing a unique version of the filled, dough-wrapped snack.

Dumpling Fest will celebrate them all, offering samples from a variety of Milwaukee eateries, as well as entertainment, giveaways and a marketplace highlighting Asian vendors.

Participating businesses include Asian Cuisine Quyen, Curry & Momo House, DanDan, Dumpling House, Heaven’s Table BBQ, Hot Dish Pantry, Phat Dumpling, Semolina MKE, The Diplomat, The Original and Troublemakers’ Cocina.

In addition to slinging samples, chefs from each restaurant will compete for the title of “Milwaukee’s Favorite Dumpling.” The contest will be decided by voters, with help from judges Adam Pawlak, Derek Mosley and Francesca Hong, who is a chef and restaurant owner as well as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The creator of the winning dumpling will take home the Golden Gyoza trophy.

In addition to his role as a judge, Pawlak, best known for his run on Hell’s Kitchen and his Milwaukee pasta bar concept, Egg & Flour, will be the emcee.

DJ Romke will provide entertainment for the duration of the event, which will take place at The Cooperage, 882 S. Water St., from noon to 3 p.m. Dumpling sampling will conclude at 2 p.m., with the contest winner announced at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and are available for purchase online. The first 20 people to register will receive a free Dumpling Fest t-shirt.

Milwaukee’s Dumpling Fest will mark the culmination of a month-long celebration of AAPI heritage. ElevAsian has a full slate of events planned for the month, with the goal of uplifting individuals and businesses from the AAPI community.

Ahead of the early June festival, Asian Restaurant Week will showcase more than 70 AAPI-owned businesses throughout the area including Momo Mee, AN Ox Cafe, Bombay Sweets, Saffron and dozens more.

A full list of recommended restaurants is available online.

For a full list of AAPI Heritage month events, visit the ElevAsian website.