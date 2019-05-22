2019 Mayor’s Design Awards Recipients
Here are winners of annual awards for the best in Milwaukee design.
Projects big and small will be honored Thursday evening by the City of Milwaukee as Mayor Tom Barrett presents the annual Mayor’s Design Awards.
Award recipients range from the $524 million Fiserv Forum arena complex to a new home for the West End Conservatory in Washington Heights. In between honorees included a host of projects that represent a changing city, from a new marketplace in Sherman Park to a new office building on the city’s far northwest side.
The city will honor the 23 recipients in a ceremony at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning. The ceremony marks the 22nd installment in the awards program started under former Mayor John Norquist.
The awards this year were broken into four categories, Spaces and Places, Test of Time, Small Gems and Design That Grabs You.
Small Gems
The following projects have added value to the city by displaying design excellence while respecting the urban fabric and contributing to the character of their surroundings.
- Reginald Baylor Studio Renovation – 211 W. Florida St. – Ryan Pattee/Amir Adam – Project profile
- West End Conservatory – 4716 W. Vliet St. – Ryan Pattee/Bruce Jackson Architecture
- Save a lot Renovation – 2322 W. Oak St. – Perspective Design
- Glorioso’s Appetito – 1016 E. Brady St. – Tom Stachowiak – Project profile
- Pete’s Pops – 3809 W. Vliet St. – Nagel Architects & Engineers – Project profile
Timely Transformation
The following projects have found unique opportunities to contribute to the character of their neighborhoods by creating or enhancing buildings, streets and outdoor spaces that engage the public, faciltitate community gatherings and add vibrancy to the city.
- Stone Creek Coffee: Downer Avenue – 2650 N. Downer Ave. – Groth Design Group – Read our coverage
- Sid Grinker Restoration & New Construction – 406 W. Walnut St. – American Design, Inc.
- MMSD North and East Basins – 3001 W. Congress St. (North), 4234 N. 30th St. (East)
- Bader Philanthropies Headquarters – 3300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. – Uihlein/Wilson Ramlow/Stein Architects – Read our coverage
- Trestle Park – 501 E. Erie St. – HGA – Project profile
- SmallPie Cafe – 2504 E. Oklahoma Ave. – Gallus Architects – Project profile
Test of Time
The following projects have added value to the city by restoring or reusing their properties in a way that preserves or enhances the character of their neighborhoods and reinforces the traditional neighborhood fabric. These projects will help to preserve the city’s built environment and architectural legacy for future generations.
- Coakley Building Renovation and Water Tower – 400 S. 5th St. – The Kubala Washatko Architects – Project profile
- Welford Sanders Lofts – 2801 N. 4th St. – Continuum Architects + Planners – Project profile
- Guardian Fine Art Services – 1635 W. St. Paul Ave. – Project profile
- Sherman Phoenix – 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. – HGA – Project profile
- The 42 – 1134 N. 9th St. – RINKA – Project profile
- Homewood Suites – Button Block Building – 500 N. Water St. – Kahler Slater
Design That Grabs You
The following projects have added value to the city by displaying design excellence while respecting the urban fabric and contributing to the character of their surroundings.
- The Quin – 324 S. 2nd St. – RINKA – Project profile
- Victory Manor – 5556 N. 68th St. – Eppstein Uhen Architects – See our coverage
- Lloyd R. Smither Corp Technology Center (A.O. Smith) – 11270 W. Park Pl. – Zimmerman Architectural Studios
- The Griot – 401 W. North Ave. – Engberg Anderson Architects – Project profile
- Discovery World Addition + Remodel – 500 N. Harbor Dr. – Eppstein Uhen Architects – See our coverage
- Fiserv Forum – 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. – Populous/Eppstein Uhen Architects – Project profile
