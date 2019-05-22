Jeramey Jannene
Fiserv Forum. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Projects big and small will be honored Thursday evening by the City of Milwaukee as Mayor Tom Barrett presents the annual Mayor’s Design Awards.

Award recipients range from the $524 million Fiserv Forum arena complex to a new home for the West End Conservatory in Washington Heights. In between honorees included a host of projects that represent a changing city, from a new marketplace in Sherman Park to a new office building on the city’s far northwest side.

The city will honor the 23 recipients in a ceremony at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning. The ceremony marks the 22nd installment in the awards program started under former Mayor John Norquist.

The awards this year were broken into four categories, Spaces and Places, Test of Time, Small Gems and Design That Grabs You.

Small Gems

The following projects have added value to the city by displaying design excellence while respecting the urban fabric and contributing to the character of their surroundings.

Timely Transformation

The following projects have found unique opportunities to contribute to the character of their neighborhoods by creating or enhancing buildings, streets and outdoor spaces that engage the public, faciltitate community gatherings and add vibrancy to the city.

Test of Time

The following projects have added value to the city by restoring or reusing their properties in a way that preserves or enhances the character of their neighborhoods and reinforces the traditional neighborhood fabric. These projects will help to preserve the city’s built environment and architectural legacy for future generations.

Design That Grabs You

The following projects have added value to the city by displaying design excellence while respecting the urban fabric and contributing to the character of their surroundings.

Categories: Eyes on Milwaukee, Real Estate

