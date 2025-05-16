See Milwaukee’s 2025 Mayor’s Design Awards Winners

From pavement turned to art to 44-story buildings, awards recognize the best of Milwaukee design.

The City of Milwaukee is recognizing the best in design through its 28th annual Mayor’s Design Awards.

A total of 25 projects are being recognized, a sizable increase from 2024. The awardees including everything from two skyline-altering towers to painting turn lanes.

An in-person ceremony to recognize the winners is being held Friday evening at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning. Mayor Cavalier Johnson is leading the ceremony.

Administered by the Department of City Development, the awards program began under Mayor John Norquist and was continued by Mayor Tom Barrett. The 2025 awards are the fourth under Johnson.

Places & Spaces

The following projects have found unique opportunities to contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and have made our streets and public spaces more attractive and inviting by engaging the public, enhancing public infrastructure, and creating meaningful community spaces for all to enjoy.

Vibrant Corridors

The following projects are revitalizing Milwaukee’s commercial corridors by constructing or restoring their properties in a pedestrian-friendly way that activates the public realm, adds new housing or employment opportunities and contributes to the vibrancy and diversity of our commercial districts.

Neighborhood Renaissance

The following projects are Growing Milwaukee by providing a wide range of new opportunities for City living that strengthen neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Urbanism Redefined

The following projects have made extraordinary contributions to the City’s built environment by constructing or restoring places that enhance the City’s built environment, expand opportunities for education or employment, and facilitate social connections; while raising the bar for major development and contemporary architecture in the City.

