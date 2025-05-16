See Milwaukee’s 2025 Mayor’s Design Awards Winners
From pavement turned to art to 44-story buildings, awards recognize the best of Milwaukee design.
The City of Milwaukee is recognizing the best in design through its 28th annual Mayor’s Design Awards.
A total of 25 projects are being recognized, a sizable increase from 2024. The awardees including everything from two skyline-altering towers to painting turn lanes.
An in-person ceremony to recognize the winners is being held Friday evening at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning. Mayor Cavalier Johnson is leading the ceremony.
Administered by the Department of City Development, the awards program began under Mayor John Norquist and was continued by Mayor Tom Barrett. The 2025 awards are the fourth under Johnson.
Places & Spaces
The following projects have found unique opportunities to contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and have made our streets and public spaces more attractive and inviting by engaging the public, enhancing public infrastructure, and creating meaningful community spaces for all to enjoy.
- Carmen Playfield and Stark Playfield – Two MKE REC playfields – Milwaukee Recreation, Quorum Architects, Site Design Group, Poblocki Paving
- MPS Green & Health Schools Cohort 6 – Five Milwaukee Public Schools properties – Milwaukee Public Schools, Reflo, SmithGroup, UWM Community Design Solutions – Prior Coverage
- Right-Turn Slip Lane Murals – N. 27th St. and W. Highland Blvd. and S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr. and W. Lapham Blvd. – Department of Public Works, LUNA, LLC, Near West Side Partners, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, Irma Roman, Phoenix Brown, Kozi Youth, UMOS Raices, Milwaukee High School of the Arts – Prior Coverage
- National DIY Skatepark – 801 W. National Ave. – National DIY Skatepark, Inc, Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Prior Coverage
- Beerline Plaza – 3350 N. Holton St. – Riverworks Development Corporation, House of RAD, UWM Design & Build Camp, UWM Community Design Solutions
- Vel R. Phillips Plaza – 401-441 W. Wisconsin Ave. – Department of Public Works, HNTB, The Kubala Washatko Architects, Saiki Design, HDR, American Design, Inc., Spire Engineering – Prior Coverage
- Davidson Park – 3700 W. Juneau Ave. – Harley-Davidson Foundation, HGA, Heatherwick Studio, Greenfire Management Services – Prior Coverage
Vibrant Corridors
The following projects are revitalizing Milwaukee’s commercial corridors by constructing or restoring their properties in a pedestrian-friendly way that activates the public realm, adds new housing or employment opportunities and contributes to the vibrancy and diversity of our commercial districts.
- Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden – 5840 N. 60th St. – Chase Jaffray – Prior Coverage
- Biersal – 5520 W. Vliet St. – Eric Gutbrod, Randy Gutbrod, Andy Guidinger, PURE Architecture Studio, Bulldog Builders, Biersal Tavern Staff – Prior Coverage
- Akara Arts – 3503 S. 16th St. – Scott LaShay, Daniel Dahl, Stacy Dahl
- At Random – 2501 S. Delaware Ave. – John Dye – Prior Coverage
- Station 1846 – 215 W. Bruce St. – City Tours MKE, Galbraith Carnahan Architects, Design Theory 19, Midwest Construction Corp. – Prior Coverage
- Gallery 507 – 507 W. North Ave. – Bronzeville Center for the Arts, Quroum Architects, DSK, LLC, Emem Group, Jordan’s Construction Services, KSingh & Assoc., Ring & DuChateau, Zoe Engineering – Prior Coverage
Neighborhood Renaissance
The following projects are Growing Milwaukee by providing a wide range of new opportunities for City living that strengthen neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for residents.
- CDA Model Homes – 5708 N. 39th St., 1217 S. 35th St., 2232 W. Vine St. – Community Development Alliance, VIA CDC, Lange Bros. Woodwork Co., Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
- EIGHTEEN87 on Water – 1187 N. Water St. – Rule Enterprises, Emem Group, Continuum Architects + Planners, Spire Engineering, The Sigma Group, Catalyst Construction
- Riverwest Workforce Apartments & Food Accelerator – 2323 N. Commerce St. – General Capital Group, KG Development, Engberg Anderson, The Sigma Group, Catalyst Construction
- The Fitz – 2630 N. Hackett Ave. – DeMichele Co., HGA, JLA Architects, Groth Design Group, Trio Engineers, Catalyst Construction
- 333 Water – 333 N. Water St. – Hines, Solomon Cordwell Buenz, W.E. O’Neil Construction, S&H Systems
- The Couture – 909 E. Michigan St. – Barrett Lo Visionary Development, RINKA, GRAEF, Thornton Tomasetti, Giles, Findorff
Urbanism Redefined
The following projects have made extraordinary contributions to the City’s built environment by constructing or restoring places that enhance the City’s built environment, expand opportunities for education or employment, and facilitate social connections; while raising the bar for major development and contemporary architecture in the City.
- UW-Milwaukee Chemistry Building – 2000 E. Kenwood Blvd. – UW-Milwaukee, Cannon Design, Kahler Slater, VJS Construction Services – Prior Coverage
- Marquette University College of Nursing (David A. Stratz Jr. Hall) – 1217-1225 W. Wisconsin Ave. – Marquette University, HGA, Findorff – Prior Coverage
- Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy – 2212 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. – Dr. Howard Fuller Academy, Royal Capital Group, Engberg Anderson, CG Schmidt – Prior Coverage
- ThriveOn King – 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. – Royal Capital Group, Engberg Anderson Architects, CG Schmidt, Greater Milwaukee Foundation – Prior Coverage
- Concordia 27 – 801 N. 27th St. – Wiegand Enterprises, Quroum Architects, Greenfire Management Services, Pierce Engineers, Preserve Design Studio, Near West Side Partners – Prior Coverage
- Baird Center Expansion – 405 W. Kilbourn Ave. – Wisconsin Center District, CAA ICON, tvsdesign, Eppstein Uhen Architects, CD Smith, GRAEF, Kapur & Associates – Prior Coverage
