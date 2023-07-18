Biersal Tavern to Replace Wonder Bar on Vliet Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Late last week, the Wonder Bar announced its closure after more than two decades in business. During its tenure at 5520 W. Vliet Street, the no-frills tavern became a respite for residents of the Washington Heights neighborhood, offering drinks, games and a laid-back ambience.

As of Sunday, July 16, the bar served its final pour. Owners George and Lucy Voell — aged 63 and 61, respectively — are retiring and selling the business to Eric Gutbrod. The sale is expected to close later this week.

Gutbrod, a beer industry veteran, plans to preserve the nostalgic elements of the long-standing bar while adding his own upgrades — including a new name, Biersal.

The new title comes from Gutbrod’s beer-centric history. Prior to the pandemic, he taught beer classes which, in addition to covering hops and brewing methods, explored beer-related lore including Biersal, a cellar-dwelling German folk creature. If the Biersal is kept well-supplied with beer, he is said to clean glassware, polish kegs and keep the space in working order. If not, well, prepare for chaos.

Visually, Gutbrod said he plans to add more seating within the bar and freshen up the exterior with new siding and windows. Gutbrod’s collection of vintage alcohol advertisements and beer memorabilia will add intrigue to the tavern’s interior walls, he said. In the future, he also hopes to construct a revamped patio that will be fully functional for at least three seasons out of each year.

Drink options at Biersal will include something for everyone, said Gutbrod, who plans to equip the taplines with a variety of local brews, as well as out-of-state and imported beers. There will also be a full bar serving twists on classic cocktails.

As the business grows, Gutbrod said he plans to “up the game” on the cocktail side.

“The bulk of my career has been spent on the beer side,” said Gutbrod, who previously worked at Draft & Vessel, New Barons Brewing Cooperative, Ope! Brewing Co., Central Waters Brewing Co., Sugar Maple, Tin Widow and others. “So I’m looking forward to branching off and doing some more with the cocktails and stuff like that.”

Biersal will not offer food, but guests are welcome to bring carry-ins from nearby restaurants, including the nearby Wy’east Pizza. The tavern may also host food trucks on occasion, Gutbrod said.

Beyond drinks and hospitality, Gutbrod said he hopes to contribute to the neighborhood via charitable programs. One of his plans to give back involves an inherited tavern jukebox. “I’m gonna have all the 45s and records and everything in there,” he said. Every fiscal quarter, Biersal will partner with a different charity, community organization or nonprofit, which will then receive all of the money that goes into the jukebox.

More information regarding an opening date and hours for Biersal will be announced later.