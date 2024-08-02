New Lounge, Event Venue Hosts Grand Opening in Walker’s Point

Station 1846 serves coffee, cocktails and small bites, with space for casual hangouts, coworking and events.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A building that once functioned as an auto repair shop is now giving wheels to a new venture.

Station 1846, 215 W. Bruce St., held its grand opening on Thursday afternoon, inviting guests for an official first look at the garage-turned cafe and coworking space.

The business, led by City Tours MKE founder Meghan Miles, also functions as a cocktail lounge, event venue and home base for the tourism company’s fleet of five-passenger electric vehicles and two 15-passenger buses.

Area Alderman José Pérez kicked off the festivities with a short speech, commending Miles on her accomplishment. “I know the neighborhood very well, and I’ve seen it change,” said the 12-year alderman, who noted that he was born and raised “just up the street.”

“I can’t tell you the addition that this brings to the community here. So we’re proud of not only what this establishment will bring to the neighborhood, but the connectivity through City Tours … we have a lot to offer, we are proud of it, and I just want to say congratulations.”

Over the course of a year, Miles has transformed the brick building, located across the street from Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point, painting the outside a sleek matte black and sprucing up the interior with local art.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Today I wanted to bring out and share with everybody,” she said, addressing both the crowd and a lineup of speakers who “helped me along this journey into Milwaukee, of being established.”

Guests at the grand opening perused leather-bound menus, choosing from a selection of coffee and espresso, cocktails, beer, wine and seltzers.

Station 1846 offers hot and iced coffee, with a list of classic cafe beverages as well as more inventive options like peanut butter lattes and salted maple lattes. Cocktails include a Wisconsin old fashioned — naturally — as well as a white cosmo, summer daiquiri, spicy margarita, bourbon blackberry lemonade, espresso martini and carajillo.

Beer — on draft or canned/bottled — includes representation from a variety of local breweries. Mocktails made with Soul Brew Kombucha are also available.

To eat, Station 1846 offers hot pretzels from Milwaukee Pretzel Company and various pizzas from Flourchild Pizza.

Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, praised Station 1846 as “more than just a new hospitality business.”

“It’s proof that tourism drives economic development in our community and ultimately makes Milwaukee a more vibrant place to live, to work and, of course, to visit,” she said.

Miles was on hand throughout the grand opening, where she oversaw a cocktail demonstration by Badger Liquor, tequila tasting, live art and a musical performance. The lineup is just a hint at what’s to come.

Lafayette Crump, commissioner of city development, urged the crowd to “support tourism,” even as locals.

“Remember the importance of Milwaukee to this region and to this state,” he said. “Over the nearly 180 years since Milwaukee was founded, our growth, our diversity, our arts and culture, our architectural beauty and the plethora of experiences that we have in this city have delighted and enriched residents and visitors alike.”

“This is not just about what what you’ve done,” he said, addressing Miles. “It’s about your commitment to the city and your belief in what can happen in the City of Milwaukee.

A series of grand opening discounts will be offered through Saturday, Aug. 3, including 20% off pizza and pretzels, $9 old fashioneds and $9 spicy margaritas.

Station 1846 is open to the public on days when private events are not scheduled. Updated hours are regularly posted to the business’s Facebook page.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.