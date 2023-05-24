See The 2023 Mayor’s Design Awards Winners
20 winners span the city, represent the best of Milwaukee architecture and design.
In a tradition that spans three mayors, the City of Milwaukee is recognizing the best in design through its 26th annual Mayor’s Design Awards.
A total of 20 projects are being recognized, including everything from a scattered-site public art installation to a world-record-setting new building.
“Milwaukee is witnessing tremendous growth and activity. New buildings, outdoor spaces, attractions, and landscaping are adding to the fabric of our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement announcing the winners. “These awards celebrate the innovative efforts that make our city a great place to live, work, and have fun. I am excited to recognize these deserving projects that showcase the power of urban design to build stronger communities and move Milwaukee forward.”
An in-person ceremony to recognize the winners will be held Wednesday evening at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning.
The awards program began under Mayor John Norquist and was continued by Mayor Tom Barrett. The 2023 awards are the second under Johnson.
Places and Spaces
The following projects have found unique opportunities to contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and have made our streets and public spaces more attractive and inviting by engaging the public, enhancing public infrastructure, and creating meaningful community spaces for all to enjoy.
- Cohort 4 Green and Healthy Schools – Benjamin Franklin School, Hayes Bilingual Elementary School, Nathanial Hawthorne School, Neeskara School and Clement J. Zablocki School
- Green Bay Playfield and Burnham Playfield – 3818 N. 8th St. and 1755 S. 32nd St. – Site Design Group – Green Bay details and Burnham details
- Milwaukee School of Engineering’s University Terrace – 1121 N. Milwaukee St. – Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors – Learn more
- The Packing House’s Restaurant Patio – 900 E. Layton Ave. – Bandt Engineering Corp.
- Neighborhood Markers Project – Near West Side Partners – Brandon Minga and Andre Saint Louis
- Green Tech Station – 4101-4131 N. 31st St. – Northwest Side Community Development Corporation – Learn more
Vibrant Corridors
The following projects are revitalizing Milwaukee’s commercial corridors by constructing or restoring their properties in a pedestrian-friendly way that activates the public realm, adds new housing or employment opportunities, and contributes to the vibrancy and diversity of our commercial districts.
- Sherman Park Grocery – 4313-4315 W. Fond du Lac Ave. – Toki & Associates – Learn more
- Sofi Lofts – 145 S. 1st St. and 149-153 S. 1st St. – Galbraith Carnahan Architects – Learn more
- Cream City Lofts – 170 S. 2nd St. – Miller Architectural Group – Learn more
- Harley-Davidson’s The Garage – 400 W. Canal St. – Morton Buildings – HGA – Learn more
- Hue Vietnamese Restaurant – 2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. – Linville Architects – Learn more
- Three Leaf Partners at Brady and Marshall – 1697-1699 N. Marshall St. – Patera – Learn more
- North Avenue Market – 5900 W. North Ave. – Galbraith Carnahan Architects – Learn more
- Shechem – 2510 W. Capitol Dr. – Galbraith Carnahan Architects – Learn more
Urban Renaissance
The following projects have added value to the city by providing new or improved options for neighborhood housing, or by adding or improving office, manufacturing, or other amenities that add jobs, strengthen neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for residents.
- Westlawn Renaissance IV and VI – W. Silver Spring Dr. and N. 64th St. – Torti Gallas + Partners
- The Wheatley – 2442 N. 20th St. – Engberg Anderson Architects – Learn more
- River One & Tribute Apartments – S. 1st St. and W. Becher St. – RINKA – Learn more
- Rite-Hite Headquarters – 200 S. Rite-Hite Way – Eppstein Uhen Architects – Learn more
- Komatsu Mining South Harbor District Campus – 311 E. Greenfield Ave. – Eppstein Uhen Architects – Learn more
- Ascent – 700 E. Kilbourn Ave. – Korb + Associates Architects – Learn more
Note: The design awards announcement did not include the designers. Where possible, Urban Milwaukee has included the designer or design firm from past reporting or permit records.
