20 winners span the city, represent the best of Milwaukee architecture and design.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In a tradition that spans three mayors, the City of Milwaukee is recognizing the best in design through its 26th annual Mayor’s Design Awards.

A total of 20 projects are being recognized, including everything from a scattered-site public art installation to a world-record-setting new building.

“Milwaukee is witnessing tremendous growth and activity. New buildings, outdoor spaces, attractions, and landscaping are adding to the fabric of our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement announcing the winners. “These awards celebrate the innovative efforts that make our city a great place to live, work, and have fun. I am excited to recognize these deserving projects that showcase the power of urban design to build stronger communities and move Milwaukee forward.”

An in-person ceremony to recognize the winners will be held Wednesday evening at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning.

The awards program began under Mayor John Norquist and was continued by Mayor Tom Barrett. The 2023 awards are the second under Johnson.

Places and Spaces

The following projects have found unique opportunities to contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and have made our streets and public spaces more attractive and inviting by engaging the public, enhancing public infrastructure, and creating meaningful community spaces for all to enjoy. Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Vibrant Corridors

The following projects are revitalizing Milwaukee’s commercial corridors by constructing or restoring their properties in a pedestrian-friendly way that activates the public realm, adds new housing or employment opportunities, and contributes to the vibrancy and diversity of our commercial districts.

Urban Renaissance

The following projects have added value to the city by providing new or improved options for neighborhood housing, or by adding or improving office, manufacturing, or other amenities that add jobs, strengthen neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Note: The design awards announcement did not include the designers. Where possible, Urban Milwaukee has included the designer or design firm from past reporting or permit records.