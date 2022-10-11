Renovated Green Bay Playfield Opens

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Residents of the Williamsburg Heights neighborhood have a brand new park to enjoy.

The fully-renovated Green Bay Playfield, 3818 N. 8th St., opened Saturday following a ribbon cutting by Milwaukee Recreation. The playfield, which dates back to 1928, is located immediately south of Milwaukee Public Schools‘ Green Bay Avenue School and just east of Interstate 43.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to this newly renovated playfield,” said MKE REC directorin a statement. “The neighborhood residents provided crucial input to help shape the space and ensure it fit the needs of the community. Now, the playfield is a vibrant and welcoming place that children and families will enjoy for years to come.”

Greb was joined at the ribbon cutting by MPS Superintendent Keith P. Posley, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and school board members Bob Peterson and Sequanna Taylor.

Posley said the completed project was an example of how it takes a village to raise a child. Representatives of the 5 Points Neighborhood Association praised the effort as well.

“This is not just about making a nice playfield,” said Johnson. “This is about equity as well. This is about raising the bar, raising the standard for kids in all neighborhoods across the city of Milwaukee.”

A groundbreaking for the Green Bay project was held in June 2021 . The new design uses a “rings and ripples” design concept selected based on community feedback. It includes new basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad, new playground equipment, an obstacle course, shade structures, a kickball and football field, new picnic and seating areas and more green space than the prior iteration.

An equity-focused matrix identified the park as one of the top 10 playfields for renovation. It’s the eighth of 52 planned renovations. Burnham Playfield‘s renovation was completed in June. Other renovated playfields since 2019 include Clovernook, Southgate, Ohio, Cluster, Columbia and Franklin. Construction is currently underway at Carmen Playfield and Stark Playfield. Lincoln Playfield and Modrzejewski Playfield are in planning.

Site Design Group created the final Green Bay Playfield design with support from Quorum Architects, Stormwater Solutions Engineering and Advance Consulting Group.

The City of Milwaukee, through MKE Plays, and Milwaukee County Parks are also working on rehabilitating a number of their respective parks.

Photos