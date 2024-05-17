Jeramey Jannene

See the 2024 Mayor’s Design Awards Winners

20 projects big and small are named best of the best in Milwaukee design

May 17th, 2024
The Trade hotel. Photos by Jeramey Jannene.

The City of Milwaukee is recognizing the best in design through its 27th annual Mayor’s Design Awards.

A total of 20 projects are being recognized, including one building that was previously described as “the quintessential definition of blight.”

An in-person ceremony to recognize the winners is being held Friday evening at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning. Mayor Cavalier Johnson is leading the ceremony.

Administered by the Department of City Development, the awards program began under Mayor John Norquist and was continued by Mayor Tom Barrett. The 2024 awards are the third under Johnson.

Neighborhood Renaissance

The following projects are Growing Milwaukee by providing a wide range of new opportunities for City living that strengthen neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for residents

Places & Spaces

The following projects have found unique opportunities to contribute to their neighborhoods by making our streets and public spaces more attractive and engaging, and creating meaningful community spaces for all to enjoy

Vibrant Corridors

The following projects are revitalizing Milwaukee’s commercial corridors by constructing or restoring their properties in a pedestrian-friendly way that activates the public realm and adds to the vibrancy and diversity of the City’s commercial districts

Urbanism Redefined

The following projects have made extraordinary contributions to the City’s built environment by constructing or restoring places that repair, restore, or enhance the urban fabric, expand opportunities for education or employment, and facilitate social connections; while raising the bar for major development and contemporary architecture in the City.

