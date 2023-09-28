Buffalo Boss Celebrates Grand Opening

Highly-regarded chicken wing restaurant has officially landed on the Near West Side.

Taj Pearsall was all smiles Thursday afternoon as he cut the ribbon for his new restaurant, Buffalo Boss. The chicken-focused eatery, located along busy 27th Street, is the second Milwaukee location for the chain, which also has operations in Brooklyn and Orlando.

The building, 540 N. 27th St., with its block-letter signage and gleaming windows, looked much different just one year ago. “This property has been vacant and blighted for probably the last 20 years,” said Alderman Robert Bauman at the grand opening ceremony.

He commended Pearsall for restoring the structure, which was boarded up for more than a decade.

“We wanted to put something here that’s going to be long-lasting, sustainable and that the community could be proud of,” Pearsall said in a previous statement. “It checks off all the boxes for us.”

The new restaurant, which has been serving a limited menu for the past several weeks, following its Sept. 11 soft opening, debuted its full slate of menu items on Sept. 28.

Offerings include gluten-free and non-GMO Buffalo-style chicken wings, plant-based wings, hand-breaded chicken tenders, shrimp, wraps, sandwiches and bowls, along with sides such as fries, cheese fries, sweet potato fries and yellow rice.

Wings, traditional or boneless, are marinated for 24 hours and flavored with a choice of dry rub or sauce. A dozen varieties range from mild to blazin’ BBQ, topping out at the hottest option — N-Sinerator.

Guests can further customize their order by mixing sauces and requesting an additional char on their wings; an extra two minutes for crispy or up to six minutes to “burn ’em.”

The restaurant also offers fountain drinks, desserts and housemade bleu cheese dressing — available for purchase by the two-ounce cup or 16-ounce jar.

The no-frills restaurant is designed with efficiency in mind. In place of face-to-face ordering, guests place their orders using kiosks, then pick up the food from a service window. A small dining room contains a handful of tables, with additional seating on the outdoor patio — at least until the temperature starts to drop.

Orders can also be placed online or by phone, at 414-779-2677. Delivery is available via third-party delivery services including Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Buffalo Boss maintains a location at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., where it has operated for the past four years.

The Near West Side restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

