Who’s on Layton Opens Near Airport

New bar and restaurant, sibling to Downtown's Who's on Third, opening tonight.

Who’s on Layton, the latest concept from industry veterans Bobby Wiltgen and Jack Roman, is gearing up to welcome its first guests Monday evening.

A sibling to Downtown’s Who’s on Third, the new establishment will expand on the existing sports bar concept, offering a similar menu of beer and pub fare in a spacious and sports-oriented atmosphere.

It will also mark the newest addition to Cream City Concepts, a hospitality brand affiliated with Wiltgen and Roman that operates Who’s on Third, Oak Barrel Public House and Third Street Tavern.

“We’re really excited to be part of the Garden District and assimilate ourselves with the neighborhood, get to know people and hopefully build a solid, regular base,” Wiltgen told Urban Milwaukee in February.

The new bar and restaurant, 517 W. Layton Ave., aims to embody the best elements of a sports bar while catering to the surrounding neighborhood with a family-friendly environment, according to Mackenzie Beesley, marketing manager for Cream City Concepts.

On that front it’s so far, so good, she said. “We’ve received nothing but positive feedback from the neighborhood.”

Guests at Who’s on Layton can expect a selection of local and domestic craft beers, plus cocktails including old fashioneds, palomas and bloody marys, as well as Wisconsin sports-themed creations such as the Bucks in Six, a riff on a Long Island with a splash of melon liqueur, and the Golden Bullet, a bourbon-based drink in honor of the Marquette Golden Eagles.

A pairing-friendly food menu includes the usual suspects — cheese curds, wings, fried fish and a variety of sandwiches and burgers — as well as favorites from sibling establishments, such as Oak Barrel Public House’s Cajun pasta and the belly-busting brat burger — a throwback to the former Beer Belly’s — that’s topped with beer cheese spread and sauerkraut and served on a pretzel bun.

Other notable items include sweet potato chipotle cinnamon fries with marshmallow dipping sauce, a mac and cheese brat and an oversized sandwich, aptly named Mile-High Club, stuffed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey and ham.

The restaurant also offers a kids menu and a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan-friendly items including Impossible burgers, plant-based chicken tenders and vegan brats.

Visual Transformation

Cream City Concepts acquired the Layton Avenue property in February for $620,000, according to real estate records. Construction to the building began in earnest soon after — despite spring’s non-committal arrival. Nearly seven months later, the structure is transformed both inside and out.

The main bar area features a handful of flat screen TVs and seating for up t0 100 guests throughout. A series of Wisconsin sport-inspired works by artist Jimmy Cha Cha are on display throughout the space, including a large, outdoor portrait of Giannis Antetokounmpo and a custom painting of the last game ever played at County Stadium, the predecessor to Miller Park. In one corner, a lineup of arcade games and amusement machines gives off a neon glow.

Outside, the building features a fresh coat of charcoal gray paint with royal blue trim — the latter a match to the sky on a clear Milwaukee day. The previous concrete patio has been replaced by a new, 700-square-foot, four-season patio featuring retractable garage doors that open both into the restaurant and to the outdoors.

On one wall, the patio features four, 80-inch TVs configured into a grid. The screens can combine into one giant display or four individual ones — depending on the day’s schedule.

The bar will also cater to those who prefer to attend games in-person, offering shuttle service to Bucks games and coach bus trips to Lambeau Field for Packers games. Shuttles to Brewers games will begin next season.

In addition to its 30-stall surface lot in front, the property contains ample space out back, with the potential for a “huge beer garden,” Beesley said. The owners hope to take on that project next year in order to provide a pet-friendly outdoor space for patrons.

Who’s on Layton will officially open at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. The kitchen will close at 11 p.m., while the bar will remain open later.

Regular hours will commence Tuesday. During a typical week, the establishment will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Who’s on Layton will remain in its soft opening phase until mid-September; a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grand opening festivities are to follow from Sept. 22 through 24 and will include live musical performances, kids’ face painting, a Packers watch party and a Wisconsin Humane Society fundraiser.

Photos