Who’s On Third to Add Location Near Airport

Who's on Layton to offer similar menu, with four-season patio and game day shuttles.

Nearly a decade after opening Who’s on Third Downtown, the tavern’s owners are preparing to launch a second location on the South Side.

Aptly titled Who’s on Layton, the new bar and restaurant is expected to open in early summer at 517 W. Layton Ave., inside the former Beer Belly’s.

Cream City Concepts, the hospitality brand that operates Who’s on Third, Oak Barrel Public House and Third Street Tavern, acquired the Layton Avenue property earlier this month for $620,000, according to real estate records. The three existing bars are all located Downtown on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Bobby Wiltgen, who co-owns the brand with business partner Jack Roman, said he thinks the Who’s on Third concept will be a good fit for the neighborhood, which is within Milwaukee’s Garden District.

“We’re really excited to be part of the Garden District and assimilate ourselves with the neighborhood, get to know people and hopefully build a solid, regular base,” Wiltgen said.

The proposed bar would be in close proximity to the airport and within walking distance of several hotels.

“We felt that the area needed a sports bar, and we wanted to fill that void,” he said, noting that the kitchen and layout of the existing building was conducive to a sports bar format.

Who’s on Layton will have a similar look and feel to the original, though with seating for up to 100 guests, the new location is much more spacious.

Another perk — the proposed sports bar will have 30 parking spaces reserved for visitors.

A 700-square-foot, four-season patio designed by RINKA will be built as an addition to the building, with retractable garage doors opening both into the restaurant and to the outdoors. In the warmer months, Wiltgen said the doors will remain open to allow airflow and an indoor/outdoor dining feel.

The patio, which seats 30 to 40 guests, will feature deck flooring and a video wall for game day viewing. An additional four TVs can display separate events or combine into a single, 120-inch screen, depending on the day, said Wiltgen.

The bar plans to run a shuttle service to Brewers and Bucks games, as well as the Wisconsin State Fair and other local festivals. There will also be coach bus trips to Lambeau Field for Packers games.

Guests to Who’s on Layton can expect a familiar menu featuring local and domestic craft beers and pub fare such as burgers and cheese curds.

If all goes well, Wiltgen said he hopes to open the bar by early summer 2023. The Common Council will need to approve a liquor license for the establishment prior to its opening.

The Layton Avenue address was previously slated to house a different establishment. Cousins Laura Allen and Kelly Vecitis in 2021 filed a license application for Kelly’s Dugout, but the bar and restaurant never opened.