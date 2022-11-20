Plus: Will eastside school get redeveloped? And a recap of week's real estate news.

Construction is underway on a new charter high school in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA), a 19-year-old charter school named for one of Milwaukee’s most prominent education leaders, intends to grow to accommodate 500 students in a new building at 2212-2228 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Located just south of W. North Ave., the four-story, 70,000-square-foot building would be built in an area seeing a wave of investment, including the recently re-opened America’s Black Holocaust Museum and the $105 million ThriveOn King project. A one-story warehouse on the 0.86-acre school site was once expected to be part of the ThriveOn King development, but was donated to the school.

“Even though this school is being built for HFCA, it’s really being built for the Black community in Milwaukee,” said Howard Fuller, 81, at a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

It would allow the school to relocate from long-leased space at 4030 N. 29th St. and redevelop that building into a new middle school.

Fuller served as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools in the early 1990s, but is also a leading advocate for school vouchers. HFCA was once a voucher school before it converted to a city-authorized charter. Fuller has a long reputation as a civil rights and education reform leader.

“I couldn’t tell you how proud I am to be standing on his shoulders helping to advance this work,” said Cory Nettles, co-chair of the $25 million capital campaign, in a ceremony held inside the neighboring museum. “We all here, and across this country, owe him a significant debt of gratitude.”

Mayorpraised the school’s growth. “As the first person in my family to attend college, I understand the challenges that so many young people in Milwaukee face,” said Johnson. “I want to give a great round of applause for everyone that’s helped make this happen right here in Bronzeville.”

HFCA, according to a public database, had 312 students in the 2020-2021 school year. The new high school would have the capacity for up to 500 students, with the middle school designed as a feeder school for 325 students.

As of Wednesday, the school has raised $19.6 million said Nettles. Retired We Energies executive Thelma Sias and retired BMO Harris Bank executive Patty Cadorin are also campaign co-chairs.

Engberg Anderson Architects is leading the design of both the new school and ThriveOn King. Royal Capital Group is supporting HFCA’s efforts to develop the new building and serving as the owner’s representative.

The real estate firm acquired the property in 2020 for $50,000 as part of the redevelopment of the adjacent former Schuster’s department store at 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. into the ThriveOn King development. Both properties were previously used for storage by CH Coakley. Royal Capital and its partners are donating the high school property as part of the development.

In August, Goodwill Industries of Southeast Wisconsin announced it would donate HFCA’s current home, a one-story, 59,122-square-foot building along W. Capitol Dr., to the school. The capital campaign is intended to cover the cost of new building ($20 million) and the rehabilitation of the existing, largely windowless building ($5 million).

Demolition is now underway on the warehouse. HFCA said earlier this year it hoped to move into the new building by fall 2023.

New CEO For Former CEO Leadership Academy

HFCA also named its first CEO this week. Marcus Robinson will lead what will become a two-school system.

“Marcus comes with a list of credentials and a wealth of experiences. He has a devotion to our community and an enduring love for our people. I am truly excited about this step in our journey and am confident that Marcus is precisely the leader we need at this time,” said Michelle S. Nettles, HFCA board chair, Manpower Group executive and Cory’s wife, in a statement.

Robinson was most recently superintendent of Normandy Schools Collaborative, a 23-municipality public school district in northern St. Louis County, MO, and spent 14 years in leadership roles at Tindley Accelerated Schools, a charter school in Indianapolis. He holds a Ph.D. in teaching from Columbia University.

HFCA was founded in 2003 by Fuller and a group of pastors and was previously known as CEO Leadership Academy and Milwaukee Collegiate Academy. It welcomed its first students in 2004. It was previously a private voucher school before transitioning to become a public charter in 2011. The school is chartered by the City of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee school board member Aisha Carr is listed as an HFCA board member. Judith Parker is the principal, now reporting to Robinson.

At least two new high schools have been built in Milwaukee in recent years. Hmong American Peace Academy opened a new school last fall on the city’s far Northwest Side. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School opened at 1818 W. National Ave. in the Clarke Square neighborhood.

In 2018, HFCA withdrew its proposal to co-locate within MPS’ North Division High School.

Milwaukee charter schools operate independently of school board oversight, but must be chartered by either MPS, UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College or the Common Council. They receive greater per-pupil funding than private voucher schools and are free to attend.

Photos

Revised Renderings

New High School Site Photo and Earlier Renderings

Weekly Recap

