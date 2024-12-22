Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Chef Bryce Stevenson will make the 400-mile trek from Madeline Island to Milwaukee in January, bringing Mijim — the Ojibwe word for food and the title of his restaurant and — along with him.

The celebrated Indigenous chef is hosting a Jan. 19 pop-up in partnership with Ross Bachhuber and Sam Ek of Odd Duck, which will be held at the Walker’s Point restaurant, 939 S. 2nd St.

The multi-course meal will eschew a strict theme in favor of a guiding philosophy, drawing on hunting and preservation techniques, Ojibwe tradition and seasonal winter foods — yes, even in sub-zero Wisconsin.

Following the announcement, the pop-up sold out almost immediately, Odd Duck noted online. The restaurant is now considering adding seats or starting a waitlist for cancellations.

Future updates will be shared via social media. Tickets for the seven-course dinner cost $125, with an optional $50 wine pairing. Non-alcoholic beverages and specialty cocktails will also be available a la carte.

Stevenson launched his acclaimed restaurant, Mijim, in 2023 on Madeline Island, a place also known as Mooningwanekaaning to the Ojibwe people, who have called it home for centuries. The counter-service eatery serves local Native American dishes with a subtle French influence, according to its website.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The menu changes seasonally, but typically centers on wild game such as deer, elk and rabbit — all enhanced by wild, local foods such as mushrooms, ramps, chaga and bergamot.

The upcoming pop-up holds particular significance for Milwaukee diners, a city with rich Indigenous history but no Native restaurant of its own.

Stevenson, citing sickness, was not available for comment by the time of publication.

124-Year-Old Bay View Bar Closes

A neighborhood tavern with more than 120 years of history is no more. Bay Street Pub quietly closed its doors in recent weeks, marking the end of an era for the building at 338 E. Bay St. The business started as a Miller tied house in 1900 but has undergone numerous transformations in ownership, name and appearance since then, as documented in Michael Horne‘s 2015 Bar Exam. Ignatz Tominsek steered the business through the Great Depression and Prohibition, later renting the space to Patrick Malinger, who renamed it Pat’s Place. Subsequent tenants including Scotsman Lounge and Tequila’s Sports Bar also took their turns before the tavern transitioned to its most recent — and final — iteration as Bay Street Pub. In its earlier days, Bay Street Pub served as a no-nonsense watering hole for locals. “This is a place where everybody knows your name, except for when they don’t, and in that case you might as well be nobody,” Horne wrote. “This is not Bay View as ‘The Other East Side’ — this is Bay View as ‘The Same Old South Side.'”

Read the full article

New Restaurant Hopes to Become Northside ‘Favorite’

The former Working Class tavern is set to return next spring as a family-friendly eatery. Entrepreneur Tressa Jones plans to open Favorites Restaurant & Lounge at 1810 W. Fond du Lac Ave., offering a menu of “straightforward food with soul,” according to a license application. The new business has been under development since 2019, when Jones purchased the property. Starting in early 2023, she worked with contractors to gut and redesign the triangular, two-story building. The project is now approaching completion, with a proposed opening date set for March 2025. The updated, 2,800-square-foot business will include an all-new interior and fixtures, a bar, dining room and entertainment areas, well as a retractable garage door leading to a 890-square-foot outdoor patio. Although construction is not yet finished, Jones already has a clear vision for the upcoming restaurant and lounge.

Read the full article

Victor’s Hosting Farewell NYE Celebration in 2024

“If these walls could talk, the stories would be unbelievable.” The Jones brothers—Jim, John and Vic—shared these words in a video message Tuesday as they announced the imminent closure of their longtime nightclub, Victor’s. “My brothers and I have decided to retire from Victor’s after 60 years,” Vic said in the video. “We couldn’t think of a better way to end our careers here than with the 2024 New Year’s bash. We’re definitely going out with a bang.” The business, 1230 N. Van Buren St., still plans to host an all-out farewell New Year’s party lasting from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 through noon the following day. Victor’s popular New Year’s party is famous for being a hangout for service industry workers that completed their shifts at other bars and restaurants.

Read the full article

Is Craft Beer Dying in Milwaukee?

Read the full article

Conway’s to Close in Late December

Read the full article

Goodland Extracts Wins National Awards

Goodland Extracts, a Milwaukee business, made a strong showing at the recent America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage competition, representing the city’s growing presence in the cannabis-infused beverage market. The company, Goodland Extracts, led by real estate developer Ryan Pattee, submitted its delta-9 sparkling lemonade to the competition, winning the Best in Wisconsin and Best in the Midwest categories, and taking second place in the country to secure a double gold medal. The drink contains five milligrams of hemp-derived THC and is made with real lemon juice, agave, and cane sugar. Another submission from Goodland Extracts, Cherry Pie High soda, received two gold medals and was recognized as Best in Class for its packaging. Created by Mike Magestro of Mindspike Design, the award-winning packaging features a deep red base fading into tie-dye, with bold, cursive writing overlaying a large, ripe cherry. In total, Goodland Extracts left the competition with two regional awards, two national awards and distinctions as the best in the region, state and at the show, according to a social media post.

Read the full article

New Restaurant Proposed For Thistle & Shamrock Space

The gap between historic Celtic lands and modern-day Mexico is vast in both time and distance, but one Milwaukee building is bridging it in an instant. The former Thistle and Shamrock space at 3430 N. 84th St. is set to transform into Cinco Lokos, a new Mexican restaurant, according to a license application. After growing up in the restaurant industry, Izabella Arteaga is preparing to open her own establishment in the coming months, with plans to serve tacos, empanadas, ceviche and other authentic dishes along with a selection of alcoholic beverages. The new restaurant will occupy 1,900 square feet within the building, offering a spacious dining room, bar seating and several amusement machines. A proposed menu for Cinco Lokos includes starters like chips with salsa or guacamole, quesadillas, empanadas, nachos supreme, sopes, queso fundido, hot wings and Cinco de Mayo Firecrackers, or stuffed jalapeños with meat and cheese.

Read the full article

Shah Jee’s Issues Plea For Support

The inviting scent of sauteed garlic, fresh herbs and toasted spices wafts from the basement of the 770 Building on weekdays, as Azhar Shah begins the daily process of preparing a comforting lunch for his loyal regulars. For nearly three decades, Shah has been serving authentic Pakistani cuisine at his restaurant, Shah Jee’s. In addition to his role as a chef and entrepreneur, he has become a pillar of the community — a man who “has always been the one to give,” his daughters shared in a social media post last week. Now, he’s asking for some help in return. Shah’s daughters recently launched a fundraising campaign to support the restaurant, aiming to raise $180,000 to cover operating costs and kitchen maintenance. The business has faced significant challenges since 2020, they said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of three sister restaurants.

Read the full article

Two Milwaukee Businesses Score $20,000 Grants From Ketchup Maker

Two Milwaukee businesses will receive a financial boost through the Black Kitchen Initiative, a grant program seeking to uplift Black chefs and their businesses while breaking down systemic barriers in the industry. Anomaly Catering and Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille were among the 45 recipients announced in early December, each securing $20,000 to support their restaurant and catering operations. Chicago’s House of Hoagies, located in Menasha, was also a winner. The funding comes at a critical time for Anomaly, which has faced recent challenges. In September, an overnight break-in caused extensive damage to the business’s location at 3800 N. Teutonia Ave., resulting in the loss of food, supplies and catering equipment. Days later, a reckless driver crashed into the building, destroying much of its facade.

Read the full article