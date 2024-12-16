New Restaurant Proposed For Thistle & Shamrock Space

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The gap between historic Celtic lands and modern-day Mexico is vast in both time and distance, but one Milwaukee building is bridging it in an instant. The former Thistle and Shamrock space at 3430 N. 84th St. is set to transform into Cinco Lokos, a new Mexican restaurant, according to a license application.

After growing up in the restaurant industry, Izabella Arteaga is preparing to open her own establishment in the coming months, with plans to serve tacos, empanadas, ceviche and other authentic dishes along with a selection of alcoholic beverages.

The new restaurant will occupy 1,900 square feet within the building, offering a spacious dining room, bar seating and several amusement machines.

A proposed menu for Cinco Lokos includes starters like chips with salsa or guacamole, quesadillas, empanadas, nachos supreme, sopes, queso fundido, hot wings and Cinco de Mayo Firecrackers, or stuffed jalapeños with meat and cheese.

Entrees, billed as “Mexican Favorites” include tacos, enchiladas (rojas, verdes, mole verde or mole poblano), chimichangas, fajitas, taco salad, chile relleno, carne a la tampiqueña and more. Certain items are also available a la carte as part of a build-your-own combination dinner.

A breakfast menu features huevos rancheros and other egg dishes, along with chilaquiles served with a choice of chicken or steak.

Arteaga noted in the license application that she anticipates about 50% of revenue will come from food sales, with the remaining 50% from alcohol sales.

The Milwaukee Common Council needs to approve the license for Cinco Lokos before the restaurant is allowed to open. The proposed hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The previous business, a Celtic pub known for its Friday fish fry and potato pancakes, closed in May after 11 years in business. Owners Jack Lepold and Richard Heil cited several challenges that factored into the closure, including construction plans for W. Lisbon Ave., rising food costs and increased sales tax.

At the time, area Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said he was seeking a similar, family-friendly business to take over the tavern space.

Arteaga did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

