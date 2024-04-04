The Celtic pub, known for its fish fry, will close for good in May.

Thistle and Shamrock celebrated its final St. Patrick’s Day.

The westside Celtic pub, known for its fish fry and potato pancakes, is slated to close next month after 11 years in business.

Owners Jack Lepold and Richard Heil shared the news in a social media post Wednesday, noting that the decision was a result of anticipated difficulties including road construction and tax hikes.

The owners specifically pointed to upcoming construction along W. Lisbon Ave., rising food costs and increased sales tax as the most pressing challenges to the business.

“We don’t see a scenario that the Thistle and Shamrock can continue to operate,” they said. “The decision to close our doors has been very difficult. We feel it is best to go out on top.”

The statement also included a word of gratitude for supporters of the pub. “We are overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support of our neighbors, customers, friends, and especially our employees.” The full statement is available to view on Facebook.

The business will host its final service, complete with fish fry, on Friday, May 17.

In the wake of the announcement, dozens of residents shared their dismay over the impending closure, including area Alderman Lamont Westmoreland.

“Thistle and Shamrock is one of my favorite places in the district – an establishment that has hosted family birthday parties, election night watch parties, and other gatherings over the years,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank the owners, management and all of the staff for being part of our lives and the district over the years. In my view, they are definitely a model for how a business should be operated.” The business opened 11 years ago, said the alderman, and was an anchor institution on W. Lisbon Avenue.

The alderman also noted that he’s seeking a similar, family-friendly business to occupy the tavern space, 3430 N. 84th St. He encouraged interested parties to contact Lepold Realty by email (lepoldrealty@msn.com) or phone (414-617-8576). Potential business owners should also reach out to Westmoreland’s office to discuss a plan of operation.

Thistle and Shamrock is expected to continue operations as usual through May 17. The pub is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.